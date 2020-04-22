Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Duke’s David Cutcliffe, ECU’s Mike Houston find new ways to reach NFL scouts…ECU adds commitment from high-level guard Noah Farrakhan…This again? South Carolina’s schedule once more ranked the hardest in the land by ESPN…ESPN’s Phil Steele ranks USF’s football schedule No. 2 nationally …NCAA updates targeting punishment, replay review time limits in latest rule changes…Rob Gronkowski to Reunite With Tom Brady in Tampa Bay…Golf will be sports’ first test, and it’s not going to pass without more tests…Magic coach Steve Clifford, once a special-ed teacher, still strives to help others

Bonesville Rewind: Some of Pirates’ biggest moments, 2010-2019 by Al Myatt

Firing Ruff

The dismissal of Ruffin McNeill after the 2015 football season never made sense, except apparently to former athletic director Jeff Compher. Ruff was 42-34 over six seasons and his teams seemed to play their best when they lined up against ACC opponents. The Pirates are 13-35 since Ruff’s players read about his firing on social media.

The long-term fallout led Compher to negotiate a buyout and the return to ECU of former AD Dave Hart as an advisor. Compher’s hire, Montgomery, had no head coaching experience and the program spiraled downward.

