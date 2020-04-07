Tuesday, April 7, 2020

ECU women’s golf remains optimistic amid canceled season…Three athletes remain in residence hall…Will there be a college football season? Vince Dooley isn’t sure…None and done? N.C. State recruit Josh Hall to go through NBA draft process…A silent Masters week unlike any other begins in Augusta
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville Rewind: Some of Pirates’ biggest moments, 2010-2019 by
Perfection is not generally associated with the height of human achievement because it seems even the best efforts could have been better in some aspect.
But baseball calls a complete game pitching performance a perfect game when an opponent does not reach base.
Left-hander Jake Kuchmaner became the first Pirate to pitch a perfect game on March 17, 2019, at Maryland.
March 30-April 6, 2020 Videos ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
- ECU women’s golf remains optimistic amid canceled season
- ECU students work to follow stay-at-home order
- Students accessibility to textbooks ensured online
- Religious groups on ECU’s campus adapt against pandemic
Two ECU players, one signee ranked among top MLB Draft prospects 247 Sports
Pirate notebook: Three athletes remain in residence hall Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
Vegas sportsbook puts UCF’s opening over/under win total at 10.5 247 Sports
Football: Ryan’s Seth Henigan commits to Memphis Denton Record-Chronicle
Bill Haisten: As Bedlam staffs make nearly $21 million, pay cuts feel inevitable in all of college football Tulsa World
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Every ‘One Shining Moment’ montage from 1987 to 2019 USA Today
Raleigh News and Observer
- If college athletes could sell ads, study says UNC’s Cole Anthony would have cleaned up
- Inside Patrick Tape’s decision to transfer to Duke. Then decommit. Then commit again.
- Understanding what coronavirus could mean for the future of UNC, NC State athletics
- With tips from Dabo Swinney, Immelman will captain 2021 Presidents Cup team in Charlotte
None and done? N.C. State recruit Josh Hall to go through NBA draft process Fayetteville Observer
The Helpers: CNU basketball player Timmy Woollum ‘is really a Godsend’ for neighbors in need Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Parker, Wright back on same Country Road: Lawrence natives on staff together at WVU The Daily Independent
Clemson offers 4-star quarterback from Ontario, Gamecocks offer Myrtle Beach wide receiver Charleston Post and Courier
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Joe Burrow makes leap to top of quarterback class
- Will there be a college football season? Vince Dooley isn’t sure
Leave a comment