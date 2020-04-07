Tuesday, April 7, 2020

ECU women’s golf remains optimistic amid canceled season…Three athletes remain in residence hall…Will there be a college football season? Vince Dooley isn’t sure…None and done? N.C. State recruit Josh Hall to go through NBA draft process…A silent Masters week unlike any other begins in Augusta

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Bonesville Rewind: Some of Pirates’ biggest moments, 2010-2019 by Al Myatt

Perfection is not generally associated with the height of human achievement because it seems even the best efforts could have been better in some aspect.

But baseball calls a complete game pitching performance a perfect game when an opponent does not reach base.

Left-hander Jake Kuchmaner became the first Pirate to pitch a perfect game on March 17, 2019, at Maryland.

The East Carolinian

Around the American Athletic Conference

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

