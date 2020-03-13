Friday, March 13, 2020

ECU suspends spring sports over COVID-19 concerns…UNC System institutions will transition online amid Coronavirus outbreak…Twenty-Four Hours When Sports Hit the Halt Button; On a day sports stopped, a realization that doing the right thing can hurt like hell…NCAA cancels March Madness amid coronavirus fears…Inside the decision to cancel the AAC tournament, and how SMU reacted to its season ending…The ACC wanted its tournament to play on. Only Duke’s president had the courage to stop it….Cam Newton isn’t game ready, and that makes trading him difficult
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
COLLEGE SPORTS NEWS
ECU athletics on hold Bonesville.net
ECU Athletics Suspends Spring Sports Competition ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
- ECU suspends spring sports over COVID-19 concerns
- AAC cancels men’s basketball tournament due to COVID-19
- UNC System institutions will transition online amid Coronavirus outbreak
ECU athletics, AAC suspend spring sports competition WITN 7
ECU Suspends Spring Sports Rivals
247 Sports
- ECU sports on hold amid coronavirus pandemic
- American Athletic Conference suspends all spring sports
- AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco speaks on canceling MBB tournament
- AAC tournament cancelled due to coronavirus concerns
Pirates suspend sports Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- American Athletic Conference Announces Suspension of Spring Athletics Competition
- American Athletic Conference Announces Cancellation of Men’s Basketball Championship
Inside the decision to cancel the AAC tournament, and how SMU reacted to its season ending Dallas Morning News
Reactions: Multiple conferences cancel postseason tournaments because of coronavirus Cincinnati Enquirer
Temple cancels Cherry & White Football Fan Fest; spring practice suspended at least two weeks Philadelphia Inquirer
Chaos, confusion of sports shutdown shows how ill-prepared we are for coronavirus | Commentary Orlando Sentinel
Kushner: Final Tulane baseball game felt like any other, but amid uncertainty, that’s a gift NOLA.com
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- University of Memphis cancels all public spring football events over coronavirus concerns
- Penny Hardaway says AAC’s decision to cancel its tournament is ‘bigger than basketball’
Guerin Emig: On a day sports stopped, a realization that doing the right thing can hurt like hell Tulsa World
Houston Chronicle
- AAC Tournament canceled due to coronavirus
- UH basketball reacts to cancellation of NCAA Tournament due to…
Wichita Eagle
- Coronavirus has likely ended WSU’s spring sports. What comes next for the athletes?
- WSU’s basketball season over, Jaime Echenique’s career ends after NCAA cancels tourney
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- From babies to a trophy celebration, the surreal story of canceling the ACC tournament
- The ACC wanted its tournament to play on. Only Duke’s president had the courage to stop it
- The ACC basketball tournament has been canceled due to concerns of coronavirus outbreak
- College basketball is over, but Duke’s Cassius Stanley had 29 dunks that will live on
- NCCU’s quest for a four-peat ends as MEAC cancels rest of basketball tournament
CAA official who worked UNC Wilmington basketball game tests positive for coronavirus WITN 7
Winston Salem Journal
- Coronavirus brings ACC, sports in the Triad to a halt
- ACC, Greensboro and sports move into an uncertain future
- Wake Forest follows ACC’s lead in suspending all athletics; cancels spring football game
- WSSU’s game, Division II basketball tournament at Indiana (Pa.) cancelled
- The Sun Belt, App State’s conference, suspends regular season, championships indefinitely
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- NCAA cancels March Madness amid coronavirus fears
- ACC scraps rest of its men’s basketball tourney before it suspends all athletic activities as a result of coronavirus outbreak
- The MEAC joins conferences across the country in canceling its games. NSU, other local colleges lament loss of revenue, March Madness.
- Once NBA suspended play, college had no choice but to cancel conference tournaments
March Madness, other college sports canceled amid coronavirus concerns Tampa Bay Times
Sapakoff: Give Brad Brownell one more year as Clemson basketball coach, but no extension Charleston Post and Courier
Leave a comment