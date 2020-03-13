ECU athletics on hold

East Carolina was scheduled to take on Memphis in the American Athletic Conference basketball tournament in Fort Worth, TX, on Thursday at 10 p.m., but that event was canceled Thursday morning.

Numerous conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament were called off in attempts to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In addition, it was subsequently announced that spring sports competition in the AAC was suspended indefinitely.

ECU finished the basketball season 11-20 overall and 5-13 in league play with 11 new players.

The Pirates also dealt with some injuries to key personnel in Joe Dooley’s second season since returning as coach.

ECU was ranked as high as No. 19 in baseball as play was suspended. A 5-2 loss at UNC-Wilmington on Wednesday night ended a 6-game winning streak and left the Pirates with a 13-4 record.

Spring football practice was scheduled to start on Wednesday.

“On hold for now,” said Tom McClellan, assistant athletic director for media relations of the offseason gridiron workouts.

ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert scheduled a news conference for Friday.

“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of the utmost importance,” Gilbert said in a news release. “This is an evolving situation and we have been in constant communication with Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson and the American Athletic Conference.

“It is imperative we take the necessary precautionary steps and we will continue to communicate our plans moving forward.”