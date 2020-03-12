Thursday, March 12, 2020

Walk-off loss to UNCW snaps Pirates’ win streak at six; ECU searching for weekend opponent after cancellation…Pirates Set To Face Sixth-Seeded Memphis…UNC’s disappointing season comes to an end with ACC tournament loss to Syracuse….N.C. State excels in ACC second round…U.S. sports face coronavirus reckoning as NBA suspends season, NCAA to play without fans…Atlético Madrid Stuns Liverpool as Coronavirus Pierces Champions League
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Baseball News
Pirates’ winning streak ends on walk-off homer Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- UNCW Snaps No. 19 ECU’s Six-Game Winning Streak, 5-2
- Pirates Set To Face Sixth-Seeded Memphis
- ECU Sends Two To NCAA Men’s Championships
- ECU Sweeps Bucknell 7-0
The East Carolinian
- Walk-off loss to UNCW snaps Pirates’ win streak at six
- UNC System institutions will transition online amid Coronavirus outbreak
WNCT 9
- UNCW walks off with 5-2 win over East Carolina
- ECU Officials: Students out of town for Spring Break should not return to campus if at all possible
WITN 7
- UNCW snaps ECU baseball’s six-game winning streak, 5-2
- ECU extends spring break, transitioning to online course delivery
Matt Suggs’ 3-Run Ninth Inning Homer Lifts UNC-W Past ECU Rivals
247 Sports
- Previewing Memphis’ first round matchup against East Carolina
- How to watch Memphis’ conference tournament game against ECU
- No. 19 ECU falls at UNCW on walk-off homer
- UNCW 5, ECU 2: How it looked from the dugouts
- ECU searching for weekend opponent after cancellation
- Ten burning questions facing ECU heading into spring practice
- Houston explains tough, but necessary, defensive change
A look at Memphis’ health, where ECU’s spirit is and 3 more things ahead of the AAC Tournament Memphis Commercial Appeal
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- ECU-Memphis part of intriguing AAC tourney
- Pirates fall in 9th at UNCW
- Pirates likely to update policies; No fans at AAC tourney
- Spokesman: Moore hasn’t applied for ECU chancellor’s spot
- Urgent response to virus widens: ECU, UNC System, NCAA employ dramatic new restrictions
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- American Athletic Conference Statement on 2020 Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championship
- Memphis’ Jackson Named Men’s Golf Player of the Week
- American Athletic Conference Announces Individual Awards
- Wichita State’s Saidhujaeva Named Women’s Tennis Player of the Week
- UCF’s Grassi Mazzuchi Earns Third Weekly Men’s Tennis Honor
New coronavirus creates ‘uncharted territory’ for UC coaches Luke Fickell, John Brannen Cincinnati Enquirer
Tampa Bay Times
- Tampa Bay fans waited two years for the NCAA Tournament, and ‘now it’s gone’
- NCAA: March Madness will be played without fans because of coronavirus outbreak
- USF men’s basketball team ready to ‘rock’ at AAC tournament
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF basketball eager to beat rival USF to open AAC Tournament
- No. 12 UCF baseball falls 3-2 to No. 5 Miami
- UCF secondary returns a wealth of experience in 2020
UConn men get chance to bring home a final AAC trophy; conference decides games will be played without fans Hartford Courant
Tulane beats Lamar, improves to 15-2 NOLA.com
Dallas Morning News
- Why late-game situations have been a main focus for SMU heading into the AAC tournament
- What we know: NCAA Tournament to take place with no fans in attendance
- Former SMU RB Eric Dickerson headlines 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class
- American Athletic Conference’s new Irving headquarters in the works
Philadelphia Inquirer
- Among Temple’s position changes: RT Adam Klein now working at center
- Temple has ‘clean slate’ as it faces SMU in AAC Tournament
At the AAC Tournament, Memphis basketball can change how its season is remembered | Giannotto Memphis Commercial Appeal
American Athletic Conference follows suit, will limit attendance for men’s basketball tournament Tulsa World
UH limiting fan access for spring sports for March due to… Houston Chronicle
Wichita Eagle
- AAC basketball coaches think conference tournament will bring ‘twists and turns’
- AAC Tournament, which WSU starts Friday, won’t allow fans in the stands
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Fayetteville Observer
- ACC tournament quarterfinals: Five things to watch today
- N.C. State excels in ACC second round
- Tar Heels’ season thuds to an end
- Disappointed fans take ACC decision to ban them in stride
- Duke evolves for next challenge entering ACC Tournament
- ACC tournament Round 2: Five observations
Raleigh News and Observer
- The ACC tournament plays on as the world falls apart around it
- UNC’s disappointing season comes to an end with ACC tournament loss to Syracuse
- NC State is an 8-point underdog in ACC tournament. 3 things it must do to upset Duke
- ACC tournament will keep fans out of its remaining games amid coronavirus outbreak
- MEAC basketball tournament makes adjustments because of the coronavirus outbreak
Winston Salem Journal
- Tar Heels’ bizarre season capped by blowout loss at end of bizarre day
- ACC Tournament Insider: Duke, N.C. State matchup to highlight a fan-less quarterfinals
- ACC Tournament schedule part of ‘fluid situation’
- Bobcats dash past App State in Sun Belt tourney
- MEAC to limit attendance at basketball tournaments in Norfolk
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Florida Atlantic bounces Old Dominion from Conference USA tournament in opening round
- Remainder of ACC men’s basketball tourney will go on with no fans in response to COVID-19 outbreak
- MEAC tournament at Scope will have ‘restricted attendance’ beginning Friday. Thursday’s games are unaffected.
Charleston Post and Courier
- ACC, SEC react to coronavirus threat; Swinney, Muschamp spring tours could be in jeopardy
- Gamecocks feel effects of coronavirus with NCAA decision to close tournament games to fans
Philadelphia Inquirer
- NCAA bars fans from March Madness basketball tournaments
- Penn, Ivy League cancel entire spring sports season due to coronavirus
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- No fans allowed as Bulldogs face Gators in SEC tourney
- The NCAA plans to play in empty arenas. Should it just stop?
