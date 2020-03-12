Pirates’ winning streak ends on walk-off homer

WILMINGTON — Matt Suggs hit a 3-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give UNC-Wilmington a 5-2 win over No. 19 East Carolina on Wednesday night.

Suggs was 0-for-4 in the nonconference contest before connecting with the first pitch from Ryder Giles (0-1) and sending it over the fence in left center. A double to right center by Brooks Baldwin got UNCW (11-5) started in the last frame and Trevor Marsh was intentionally walked.

The blast by the Seahawks’ catcher gave the hosts their only lead and stopped a winning streak for the Pirates (13-4) at six games.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth after a leadoff single through the left side by Seth Caddell. Bryson Worrell walked and Connor Norby reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Worrell scored when Ben Newton was hit by a pitch.

UNCW tied the score in the bottom of the fourth on a home run to left by Kip Brandenburg.

ECU took the lead again in the fifth after a triple by Lane Hoover and a sacrifice fly by Zach Agnos.

Jac Croom walked for the Seahawks in the sixth and Brooks Baldwin tied the score at 2 with a triple to right.

Hoover, Caddell and Norby finished with two hits apiece for ECU.

The Pirates are scheduled to start a 3-game series at home against Columbia (1-7) on Friday at 6:30 p.m., although Ivy League presidents agreed Wednesday to cancel competition in spring sports due to health concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.