Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Baseball News
ECU rallies past Elon Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- No. 19 ECU Completes Season Sweep Of Elon, 7-4
- Pirates Conclude Play In Myrtle Beach
- Pirates LAX Falls At No. 18 Duke
- Gardner Tabbed Second-Team All-Conference
The East Carolinian
- Pirates run win streak to six games with 7-4 victory over Elon
- ECU finishes regular season with a loss to UCF
Ex-NFL player Vonta Leach hopes to make difference in Robeson schools Fayetteville Observer
ECU, Memphis meet in AAC tourney Fox Sports
WNCT 9
WITN 7
- No. 19 ECU baseball completes season sweep of Elon, 7-4
- Jayden Gardner tabbed second-team All-AAC
- No. 18 Duke dumps ECU women’s lacrosse, 16-6
Rivals
247 Sports
- No. 19 ECU rallies to win sixth in a row
- ECU 7, Elon 4: How it looked from the dugouts
- Jayden Gardner named Second-Team All-AAC
- Byron Thweatt to coordinate ECU’s group special teams efforts
New challenge, another win by streaking Pirates Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
ECU, Memphis meet in AAC tourney The Olympian
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- American Athletic Conference Announces All-Conference, All-Freshman Teams
- American Athletic Conference Softball Release – Week 6
Cincinnati football cancels spring game due to new coronavirus precautionary measures Cincinnati Enquirer
Tampa Bay Times
- Skill guys impress Jeff Scott on first day of USF spring practice
- Five quick observations from USF’s first spring practice
UCF basketball eager to beat rival USF to open AAC Tournament Orlando Sentinel
NOLA.com
- Still streaking: Tulane rallies from 5-0 first-inning deficit to beat Lamar
- Corey Dauphine delighted to get another year as Tulane running back
AAC coaches know UConn men could be dangerous underdogs in conference tournament Hartford Courant
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- How to feed a Tiger: What it takes to fuel a Memphis basketball player
- In appreciation of Precious Achiuwa, the Memphis one-and-done who exceeded the hype | Giannotto
TU football seeking to build on season-ending win at East Carolina Tulsa World
Cougars place three on all-AAC teams Houston Chronicle
Wichita Eagle
- Why history says Shockers’ first-round bye in AAC Tournament is crucial to title run
- A dive into the recruiting pipeline between WSU and Wichita’s Sunrise Christian
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- UNC’s impossible dream of winning the ACC looks like a reality — at least for a night
- In its win over Virginia Tech, UNC showed what’s possible when it is hitting its 3’s
- He’s ‘a faster Ross.’ Clemson freshman receiver draws comparisons to Tigers star
Winston Salem Journal
- ACC Tournament Insider: North Carolina, N.C. State face critical tests in second round
- UNC brings the house down in a rare first-day game in the ACC Tournament
- Pitt surges past Wake Forest 81-72
- Wake Forest makes another early exit from ACC tournament, and now awaits word on whether Danny Manning will return
- N.C. State’s NCAA Tournament profile heading into the ACC Tournament in Greensboro
- Mountaineers lose heartbreaker in first round of the Sun Belt Tournament
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Hokies have few answers for healthier UNC in ACC tournament first round
- Old Dominion opens Conference USA men’s basketball tourney with familiar opponent: FAU
Charleston Post and Courier
- Sapakoff: Clemson football’s White House ‘Big Mac guy’ ready for leadership role
- Gamecocks pummel The Citadel in final tuneup before SEC play
2019 USC attendance was way up. But how many people actually filled Williams-Brice? Charlotte Observer
Washington Post
- Scrutiny intensifies on NCAA tournament coronavirus plan, as two leagues keep out fans
- Ivy League cancels basketball tournaments amid coronavirus concerns
- Injuries and transfers have turned Georgetown basketball practice into an alumni game
- Duke has the edge in the ACC tournament
- Hofstra wins CAA title game to make NCAA tournament for first time since 2001
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- NCAA: ‘Decisions in coming days’ on how coronavirus impacts tourney
- CBS, Turner unsure how coronavirus might affect NCAA tourney plans
- Bulldogs’ second line of defense may be stronger than the first
