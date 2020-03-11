ECU rallies past Elon

GREENVILLE — East Carolina overcame a 3-0 Elon lead to top the Phoenix, 7-4, on Tuesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The visitors went up 3-0 in the second with the help of a 2-run homer by Adam Spurlin.

The Pirates, ranked as high as No. 19 nationally, got a run with two out in the third. Zach Agnos had a single through the right side and scored on a double to left center by Seth Caddell to cut the deficit to 3-1.

A double to right by Bryson Worrell to lead off the bottom of the sixth led to a 3-run inning for ECU (13-3). Ben Newton’s sacrifice bunt allowed Worrell to move to third. Connor Norby’s infield single scored Worrell and cut Elon’s lead to 3-2. Skylar Brrooks had a double down the left field line to put runners at second and third.

Ryder Giles had a 2-run single up the middle to put the Pirates ahead, 4-3.

Alec Burleson’s solo homer to right pushed the margin to 5-3 in the seventh.

Lane Hoover’s 2-run single in the eighth extended the lead to 7-4.

Norby went 3-for-3 with a triple as ECU outhit the Phoenix, 14-7. Hoover, Burleson and Worrell had two hits each.

Garrett Saylor (3-0) pitched three innings of relief with six strikeouts for the win. Giles got his second save.

The Pirates won 7-2 at Elon on Feb. 25. Elon fell to 7-10 with the most recent loss to ECU.

The Pirates go for their seventh straight win at UNC-Wilmington (10-5) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.