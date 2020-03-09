TEMPLATE: DO NOT DELETE

Pirates Drop Regular Season Finale at UCF: Will face Memphis In The American Championship…ECU notches sweep of 49ers, give Godwin 213th career victory…Pirates Drop Regular Season Finale at UCF…TU stumbles at Wichita State, finishes in three-way tie for shared AAC title…Hampton falls to Winthrop in Big South Conference tournament championship, misses out on NCAA berth…Joey Logano holds off Kevin Harvick in NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix…Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2…The Rams’ new logo apparently leaked online. It didn’t go well.

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian

WNCT 9

WITN 7

Rivals

247 Sports

UCF basketball routs East Carolina on Senior Day Orlando Sentinel

ECU hoops finishes 11th; Godwin passes LeClair Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Cincinnati Bearcats earn AAC Tournament No. 1 seed, win share of regular-season title Cincinnati Enquirer

UCF QB Dillon Gabriel driven to lead Knights to a perfect season Orlando Sentinel

NOLA.com

‘We’ve had a rough week’: SMU hits low point in struggles as it heads to AAC tournament Dallas Morning News

Wichita Eagle

Tulsa World

Houston Chronicle

White, Grimes lead No. 21 Houston over Memphis Reuters

Penny Hardaway leading Tigers into AAC Tournament with fingers crossed

Memphis still has hope heading into AAC tournament, and sometimes hope is enough in March

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Charlotte Observer

Hampton falls to Winthrop in Big South Conference tournament championship, misses out on NCAA berth Norfolk Virginian Pilot

UNCW avoids sweep with Sunday win over Memphis Wilmington Star-News

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

ACC Tournament down to 14 teams again Fayetteville Observer

Washington Post

COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: College of Charleston, Clemson win on final at-bat Charleston Post and Courier