TEMPLATE: DO NOT DELETE

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- ECU MBB Will Face Memphis In The American Championship
- Pirates Drop Regular Season Finale at UCF
- East Carolina Softball Edges North Dakota State, 8-6
- No. 22 ECU Completes Sweep Of Charlotte, 4-1
- ECU MGolf Sends Split Squad To Myrtle Beach
The East Carolinian
- ECU notches sweep of 49ers, give Godwin 213th career victory
- ECU lacrosse’s win streak stopped after 11-8 loss to Army
WNCT 9
WITN 7
- No. 22 ECU baseball completes series sweep of Charlotte, 4-1
Rivals
- ECU Faces Memphis in Thursday Rematch in AAC Tourney
- Cliff Godwin Moves To Third All-Time in ECU’s 4-1 Win Over Charlotte
247 Sports
- ECU draws rematch with Memphis to open AAC tournament
UCF basketball routs East Carolina on Senior Day Orlando Sentinel
ECU hoops finishes 11th; Godwin passes LeClair Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Six American squads complete sweeps Sunday
- Cincinnati Downs UCF 57-51 And Earns Women’s Basketball Championship Game Berth
- UConn Soars Past USF 79-38 To Reach Women’s Basketball Championship Game
- 2020 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Bracket Set
Cincinnati Bearcats earn AAC Tournament No. 1 seed, win share of regular-season title Cincinnati Enquirer
UCF QB Dillon Gabriel driven to lead Knights to a perfect season Orlando Sentinel
NOLA.com
- Tulane baseball beats Southern 10-2 to finish dominating sweep
- Tulane finished last in AAC despite promising start. Will Ron Hunter ‘walk on water’ now?
‘We’ve had a rough week’: SMU hits low point in struggles as it heads to AAC tournament Dallas Morning News
Wichita Eagle
- Wichita State looks like NCAA Tournament team in dismantling of AAC champion Tulsa
- How Jaime Echenique connected with WSU so quickly, ending with a kiss on senior day
- Who, when and where Shockers (and every AAC team) play this week in tournament bracket
Tulsa World
- Bill Haisten: With a blowout victory over TU, Wichita State again sets the standard
- TU stumbles at Wichita State, finishes in three-way tie for shared AAC title
Houston Chronicle
- UH clinches share of conference title
- Takeaways from No. 21 UH 64, Memphis 57
- No. 21 UH defeats Memphis in regular-season finale for shot at…
White, Grimes lead No. 21 Houston over Memphis Reuters
Penny Hardaway leading Tigers into AAC Tournament with fingers crossed
Memphis still has hope heading into AAC tournament, and sometimes hope is enough in March
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Charlotte Observer
- NCAA BOUND! Winthrop wins Big South Tournament to earn coveted postseason bid
- PURE PERFECTION! Gamecocks cap undefeated SEC season with tournament title
Hampton falls to Winthrop in Big South Conference tournament championship, misses out on NCAA berth Norfolk Virginian Pilot
UNCW avoids sweep with Sunday win over Memphis Wilmington Star-News
Raleigh News and Observer
- ACC champions! NC State women win their first ACC basketball tournament in 29 years
- NC State’s ACC basketball championship ended 3 decades of misery for Wolfpack sports
Winston Salem Journal
- Eighth-seeded WSSU headed to play top-seeded Indiana (Pa.) in NCAA Tournament’s Atlantic Region
- Wake Forest drops rubber game of series against Louisville, now continues hopes offense will start clicking
ACC Tournament down to 14 teams again Fayetteville Observer
Washington Post
- Anthony Cowan Jr. and Mark Turgeon butted heads all the way to a Big Ten title
- Maryland earns share of Big Ten title with win over Michigan
COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: College of Charleston, Clemson win on final at-bat Charleston Post and Courier
