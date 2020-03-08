ECU completes sweep at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — East Carolina took a 4-1 win at Charlotte on Sunday to complete a 3-game sweep of the 49ers.

Jake Kuchmaner started and went five innings in improving to 4-0. Alec Burleson went 2-for-4 with a home run.

Matt Bridges turned in two and two-thirds scoreless innings for his second save.

Burleson’s blast to right in the top of the first gave the No. 22 Pirates (12-3) a 1-0 lead. Charlotte (8-8) tied the score at 1 in the third on an RBI single by David McCabe that scored Todd Elwood.

ECU went ahead to stay in the fourth after a leadoff double by Bryson Worrell. Ben Newton’s sacrifice bunt moved Worrell to third and Connor Norby singled through the left side to score Worrell for a 2-1 lead for the Pirates.

Christian Jayne walked with one out in the seventh, stole second and scored on Lane Hoover’s infield single with two out. Hoover stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Hoover scored the last run of the game on a throwing error by the 49er shortstop.

Kuchmaner allowed five hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out five.

C.J. Mayhue pitched one and one-third innings with one walk and one whiff.

Bridges yielded two hits and struck out three.

Burleson and Hoover each went 2-for-4. Agnos, Seth Caddell and Worrell each had doubles.

The win was the 213th for coach Cliff Godwin at ECU, moving him past his former mentor, the late Keith LeClair, and into third place in program history.

The Pirates host Elon on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.