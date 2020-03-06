Friday, March 6, 2020

ECU can still move up in AAC seedings with win in season finale…ECU-Charlotte Weekend Schedule Revised…Wood Ducks, Grainger Stadium to host ECU vs UNCW baseball on April 14th…UConn, Memphis Win Home Games Thursday Night…Streaking Flyers beat Carolina 4-1 for 8th straight win…Redskins allow Trent Williams to pursue a trade on his own…As Coronavirus Spreads, Olympics Face Ticking Clock and a Tough Call
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Baseball News
Pirates limit Liberty to one hit in 11-0 win Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- Pirate LAX Hosts Undefeated Army
- Pirates WTennis Take On UNCW & Coastal Carolina
- Kristen Stege Qualifies For NCAA Championships
- ECU-Charlotte Weekend Schedule Revised
- No. 22 ECU Blanks Liberty, 11-0
- Down East Wood Ducks To Host ECU vs. UNCW Baseball Game
- Pirate Softball Heads To West Coast For Fresno State Bulldog Classic
- East Carolina Names February Student-Athletes Of The Month
The East Carolinian
- Pirates drub Liberty in 11-0 victory
- Women’s History Month shines a light on ECU athletics
- Diogo Marques shows early leadership for the Pirates
WNCT 9
- Wood Ducks, Grainger Stadium to host ECU vs UNCW baseball on April 14th
- No. 22 ECU Baseball Blanks Liberty, 11-0
WITN 7
- No. 22 ECU baseball one-hits Liberty, 11-0
- ECU baseball and 5 Star Virtual partner for one-of-a-kind project
- DEWDS to host ECU vs. UNCW baseball game on April 14
Hot Hitting ECU Pounds Liberty 11-0 Rivals
247 Sports
- Incoming receivers, tight ends could help immediately
- ECU can still move up in AAC seedings with win in season finale
- 2021 Class: Five names to know from D.C. that ECU’s offered
- Two Pirates to miss time with injuries
- No. 22 ECU records dominant one-hit shutout of Liberty
Down East Wood Ducks to host ECU vs. UNCW baseball game Washington Daily News
UNA FOOTBALL: Getting to know Reid Herring, the Lions’ quiet but talented transfer quarterback Times Daily
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- UConn, Memphis Win Home Games Thursday Night
- Temple Outlasts Columbia to Highlight Wednesday’s Women’s Lacrosse Ledger
- Tulsa Takes Over First Place with Win at Temple
- Wichita State Extends Win Streak in Midweek Action
- The American Announces Indoor Track & Field Most Outstanding Performers
- Memphis’ Achiuwa Named Finalist for Julius Erving Award
- SMU’s Meissner Named American Men’s Golf Player Of The Week
- American Athletic Conference Softball Release – Week 5
- Cincinnati Clinches Top-3 Seed Tuesday Night
- Memphis’ Goodman Earns National Honors
2020 American Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more Fox News
Paul Daugherty: Words of his father helping John Brannen as UC tries to get into NCAA Tournament Cincinnati Enquirer
Orlando Sentinel
Temple loses 61-51 to Tulsa on senior night Philadelphia Inquirer
NOLA.com
- Tulane running back Corey Dauphine granted six year of eligibility
- Diamond dominance: Tulane benefiting from huge junior college haul
- Tulane opens spring football practice with plan for another step forward
Dallas Morning News
- SMU battles back from 22-point deficit, ultimately can’t avoid upset loss to UCF
- Family of late 1950s SMU football player seek $1 million in lawsuit against NCAA over concussions
Igbanu, Rachal lead Golden Hurricane over Temple 61-51 Tulsa World
On Senior Night, Christian Vital gives UConn fans one final show Hartford Courant
UConn celebrates Senior Night by upsetting No. 21 Houston 77-71 The Day
UH falls to UConn; tied for 2nd place in American Houston Chronicle
Achiuwa leads Memphis over Wichita State 68-60 CBS Sports
It’s a big win on Senior Night as the Tigers knock off Wichita State WREG
Wichita Eagle
- A bubble blow: Memphis handles Wichita State in road defeat for Shockers
- The cheat sheet for where Wichita State could end up in AAC basketball tournament
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Brandon Robinson believed in UNC when Roy Williams couldn’t get anyone else to. Why stop now?
- At the end of a tragic week on campus, N.C. Central’s title offers a moment of joy
Winston Salem Journal
- Inside Wake Forest’s cornerbacks room, with Ja’Sir Taylor stepping into leadership role and Paul Williams taking over as position coach
- 3 things to watch in this weekend’s Louisville-Wake Forest series
- Five things to watch in Friday night’s Wake Forest-N.C. State game
Fayetteville Observer
- FSU teams make pivotal final NCAA rankings
- ACC Notes: Duke does damage on boards; Brooks goes big for Tar Heels
- Kentucky AD says consequences to come for fan caught on video using racial slur
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Hampton races out to huge early lead, cruises into Big South semifinals
- P.J. Horne’s accuracy paces Virginia Tech as Hokies snap skid with victory over Clemson
- William & Mary has CAA tourney’s No. 2 seed, plays Elon or JMU in quarterfinals
Charleston Post and Courier
- Citadel ups spring game fun with XFL rules, player-coaches. Here’s who to watch for.
- Sapakoff: Muschamp, LSU and Clemson have put Mike Bobo in a tough spot
- Charleston Southern runs out of gas against Radford in second round of Big South Tournament
Three Strikes: Ole Miss Surges Into Top 10 Baseball America
