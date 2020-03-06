Friday, March 6, 2020

ECU can still move up in AAC seedings with win in season finale…ECU-Charlotte Weekend Schedule Revised…Wood Ducks, Grainger Stadium to host ECU vs UNCW baseball on April 14th…UConn, Memphis Win Home Games Thursday Night…Streaking Flyers beat Carolina 4-1 for 8th straight win…Redskins allow Trent Williams to pursue a trade on his own…As Coronavirus Spreads, Olympics Face Ticking Clock and a Tough Call

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Baseball News

Pirates limit Liberty to one hit in 11-0 win Bonesville.net

Hot Hitting ECU Pounds Liberty 11-0 Rivals

Down East Wood Ducks to host ECU vs. UNCW baseball game Washington Daily News

UNA FOOTBALL: Getting to know Reid Herring, the Lions’ quiet but talented transfer quarterback Times Daily

Around the American Athletic Conference

2020 American Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more Fox News

Paul Daugherty: Words of his father helping John Brannen as UC tries to get into NCAA Tournament Cincinnati Enquirer

Temple loses 61-51 to Tulsa on senior night Philadelphia Inquirer

Igbanu, Rachal lead Golden Hurricane over Temple 61-51 Tulsa World

On Senior Night, Christian Vital gives UConn fans one final show Hartford Courant

UConn celebrates Senior Night by upsetting No. 21 Houston 77-71 The Day

UH falls to UConn; tied for 2nd place in American Houston Chronicle

Achiuwa leads Memphis over Wichita State 68-60 CBS Sports

It’s a big win on Senior Night as the Tigers knock off Wichita State WREG

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Three Strikes: Ole Miss Surges Into Top 10 Baseball America