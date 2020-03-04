Pirates limit Liberty to one hit in 11-0 win

GREENVILLE — Five East Carolina pitchers combined for a 1-hitter in an 11-0 nonconference win over Liberty on Wednesday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

ECU took the lead on a 3-run homer by Bryson Worrell in the bottom of the first.

That was enough support as Trystan Kimmel, Cam Colmore, Garrett Saylor, Dylan Lawson and Elijah Gill limited the Flames to a third-inning single.

Saylor (2-0) got the win on a staff day that included nine strikeouts.

The Pirates, ranked as high as No. 22 nationally, retired the visitors in order in eight of nine innings. Colmore yielded Liberty’s lone hit to Garrett Wilkinson to lead off the third. Owen Wilson drew a walk before Colmore worked out of the jam with a strikeout and a pair of fly outs.

Kimmel started and went two innings. Saylor pitched the fifth, sixth and seventh.

“It started on the mound,” said winning coach Cliff Godwin. “Our defense (errorless) was awesome. Bryson, obviously, had a big swing.”

The Liberty left fielder could only look up from the warning track as Worrell connected with a 3-1 pitch and sent it soaring into the Jungle.

ECU scored a pair of unearned runs in the second and extended the lead to 8-0 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Alec Burleson and a 2-run single up the middle by Ben Newton.

Zach Agnos had a 2-run single in the seventh and Burleson had another sacrifice fly.

Lane Hoover, Agnos, Worrell and Connor Norby had two hits each the Pirates. Burleson, Newton and Christian Jayne had one hit apiece.

Hoover, Seth Caddell, Worrell and Jayne each scored twice.

Worrell had three RBIs while Agnos, Burleson and Newton drove in two runs apiece.

The Pirates start a 3-game series at Charlotte on Friday at 3 p.m. Game time was moved up due to anticipated cold weather.

It also was announced Wednesday that the contest with UNC Wilmington on Tuesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. will be played at Grainger Stadium in Kinston.