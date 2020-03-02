Monday, March 2, 2020

No. 17 ECU Cruises Past High Point, 13-1…Softball Splits Final Day Of Liberty Spring Classic…Tryniski’s Record Day Helps ECU Lacrosse Top VCU 16-12…ulsa Moves into First Place with Win over UCF…Payne Stewart’s shadow still hangs over Pinehurst, even as it builds its Open legacy
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Baseball News: KEITH LECLAIR CLASSIC
Pirates pound Panthers Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- No. 17 ECU Cruises Past High Point, 13-1
- East Carolina Splits Final Day Of Liberty Spring Classic
- Pirates Sweep Coastal Carolina 4-0
- Tryniski’s Record Day Helps ECU Top VCU 16-12
The East Carolinian
- Pirates pull off comeback victory in last home game
- Worrell homers twice in 13-1 ECU victory over High Point
- Pirates stymied by Rebels in 2-1 loss
WNCT 9
- No. 17 ECU Baseball Cruises Past High Point, 13-1
- Tryniski’s Record Day Helps ECU Lacrosse Top VCU 16-12
- East Carolina Softball Splits Final Day Of Liberty Spring Classic
WITN 7
- No. 17 ECU baseball avoids weekend sweep, cruises past High Point, 13-1
- ECU softball splits final day of Liberty Spring Classic
ECU Hops All Over High Point 13-1 Rivals
247 Sports
- ECU Baseball in the Top 25: March 2
- What They Said: ECU 13, High Point 1
- No. 17 ECU closes Keith LeClair Classic with blowout win
- ECU 13, High Point 1: How it looked from the dugouts
- Newton, Coleman bright spots in loss to Connecticut
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Tulsa Moves into First Place with Win over UCF
- No. 25 Houston Defeats Cincinnati to Move Back Into Tie for First Place
- Memphis’ Goodman Drives in Conference-Record 11 Runs in Sunday Action
USF Bulls take down Temple Owls for second straight win Tampa Bay Times
UCF baseball shows toughness during series win over Cal State Northridge Orlando Sentinel
Temple falls to USF 64-58 Philadelphia Inquirer
Trevor Minder hits for the cycle as Tulane caps dramatic weekend with sweep NOLA.com
SMU blows 24-point lead, falls to Wichita State in wild March Madness-like defeat Dallas Morning News
TU opens spring practice, looking to replace key players on defense Tulsa World
Houston Chronicle
- UH pulls away from Cincy, grabs share of AAC lead
- UH pole vaulter dedicates victory at AAC meet to late teammate
Challenge accepted: Grant Sherfield returns to Shockers with one of his best games Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Wolfpack’s goal: be the tougher, better team against Duke again Raleigh News and Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- WSSU students greet returning CIAA champions on Sunday afternoon just outside the Gaines Center
- App State, Memphis, Arkansas and their first-time FBS head coaches: why O-line experience made them ready for it
- Wake Forest defeats Sacred Heart to finish the weekend undefeated
Fayetteville Observer
- Work to do for Blue Devils, Wolfpack
- ‘We wanna feed off our history’: UNC Pembroke wins 3rd PBC title in 4 years
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Monarchs pull away in OT for win over Florida Atlantic
- Louisville handles Hokies, climbs into first in ACC
Clemson’s big seventh inning fells South Carolina, Tigers take series Charleston Post and Courier
Georgetown, with NCAA tournament hopes disappearing, suffers its fourth straight loss Washington Post
