Pirates pound Panthers

GREENVILLE — East Carolina closed the Keith LeClair Classic on Sunday with a 13-1 win over High Point as Bryson Worrell hit two home runs.

Lane Hoover and Connor Norby each had three singles after the Pirates had struggled with offensive production in earlier losses in the event to Indiana and Ole Miss.

ECU (8-3) outhit High Point (5-7) by a 16-9 margin.

The No. 13 Rebels topped the Hoosiers, 9-5, earlier Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium to win the 2020 Classic title. Ole Miss (10-1) took its 10th straight vistory and stopped a 6-game winning streak for Indiana (6-3).

Left-hander Jake Kuchmaner started for the Pirates on the mound and worked his longest stint of the season, five innings, in improving to 3-0. He allowed four hits and walked two while striking out four.

Bradley Wilson, Evan Odum and Gavin Williams turned in scoreless relief efforts for ECU.

The Panthers got a run in the sixth after a double down the right field line by Joseph Johnson. He went to third on a wild pitch and came home on a single through the right side by Cole Singsank.

Johnson (1-1) absorbed the loss for High Point.

The hosts went ahead to stay on a solo homer to right by Worrell in the second. Ben Newton scored on a double steal for a 2-0 lead later in the frame.

Seth Caddell, Norby and Christian Jayne had run-scoring hits for the Pirates in a 5-run third. Alec Burleson launched a 2-run homer in a 3-run sixth.

ECU will be home to meet Liberty on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Flames (7-4) play Elon at home on Tuesday before traveling to Greenville.