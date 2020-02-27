Thursday, February 27, 2020

South Florida beats ECU basketball 73-68 in OT…ECU senior WR Mydreon Vines enters transfer portal…AAC spring football storylines: UCF sets sights on return to title game while USF begins Jeff Scott era…Wichita State baseball wins fifth straight, as pitchers strike out 12 K-State hitters…Kihei Clark, still clutch, lifts Virginia past Virginia Tech in thriller…Redskins to meet with top QB draft prospects as Ron Rivera keeps all options open
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville.net
- The Bradsher Beat
Diary of the Pirates’ dazzling two-day span
- Basketball News
Bulls top ECU in OT
- Recruiting Evaluation: Class of 2020 Defense
Defensive class caps off sterling recruiting effort
Pirates Fall To South Florida In Overtime ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
Pirates fall in OT at USF, 73-68 WNCT 9
South Florida beats ECU basketball 73-68 in OT WITN 7
February 26, 11:00 p.m. Sports – ECU women’s lacrosse wins at home WCTI 12
Late 3-pointers lift USF to overtime win vs. East Carolina Tampa Bay Times
South Florida beats East Carolina in OT The Ledger
ECU Falls 73-68 to USF in OT Rivals
247 Sports
- USF snaps four-game losing streak with overtime win vs. ECU
- ECU comes up on short end at USF in overtime
- ECU senior WR Mydreon Vines enters transfer portal
- Bulls’ big second quarter sinks the Pirates
- East Carolina offer means a lot to South Carolina wide out
Roundup: ECU falls at USF, to 11th place Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- UConn, USF Earn Home Wins Wednesday Night
- American Athletic Conference Softball Release – Week 4
- Tulsa’s Tseng Wins American Women’s Golf Player of the Week
- Barbara Jacobs Named 2020 WBCA Administrator of the Year
- 2020 American Indoor Track & Field Championships Descend On Birmingham
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF basketball continues erratic play, falls at UConn
- AAC spring football storylines: UCF sets sights on return to title game while USF begins Jeff Scott era
Isaiah Whaley, Christian Vital lead the way as UConn men beat Central Florida, 81-65, at XL Center Hartford Courant
UNO pounds Tulane at Turchin Stadium, continues Pelican Cup domination NOLA.com
After completing series sweep of Memphis, SMU can chart its own path to first-round bye in conference tournament Dallas Morning News
Former Memphis standouts Antonio Gibson, Patrick Taylor Jr. ready to show out at NFL combine Memphis Commercial Appeal
Young UH team can grow from close AAC losses Houston Chronicle
Wichita State baseball wins fifth straight, as pitchers strike out 12 K-State hitters Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Is NC State still in the NCAA tournament picture? Yes. Here’s why.
- How it fell apart for NC State in the second half of its loss to UNC
- For UNC’s Karen Shelton, building a dynasty was slow going but worth the wait
- Clemson’s Dabo Swinney not a fan of one-time player transfer rule. Here’s his plan
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest baseball team still searching for right mix, but not panicking, after App State’s ninth-inning rally
- Gil McGregor, a former Wake Forest basketball player, remembers ‘Big House’ Gaines helping him get into broadcasting
Kihei Clark’s clutch 3-pointer in closing seconds propels U.Va. to victory against Hokies Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Washington Post
- Kihei Clark, still clutch, lifts Virginia past Virginia Tech in thriller
- Georgetown has no defense for Markus Howard and Marquette
- Down 17, Terps rally to stun Golden Gophers on Darryl Morsell’s late three
Charleston Post and Courier
- Sapakoff: Brett Gardner, the ‘heart and soul’ of Yankees, deserves to be called captain
- How Clemson’s Lawrence is bouncing back from disappointing national championship
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- If appeal fails, major Georgia Tech donor supports lawsuit against NCAA
- Georgia Tech secondary is best defensive position group
- Edwards scores 36 but Bulldogs lose in OT
Leave a comment