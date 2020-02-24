Monday, February 24, 2020

Gardner Scores 29 As ECU Topples Temple…No. 16 ECU Completes Series Sweep Of Georgia Southern…East Carolina Softball Powers Past Pitt And Towson For Doubleheader Sweep…Cincinnati basketball earns much-needed win against Wichita State…Joey Logano overcomes missed pit call to win at Las Vegas…Tyson Fury’s Solid Victory Doesn’t Close the Door to Another Rematch…Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Service Is Today

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian

WNCT 9

WITN 7

February 23rd, 11 p.m. Sports; 16th ranked ECU baseball sweeps Georgia Southern WCTI 12

Temple runs out of gas in 67-63 road loss to East Carolina Philadelphia Inquirer

Temple men’s basketball drops back-and-forth game to ECU The Temple News

East Carolina baseball team sweeps Georgia Southern Savannah Morning News

Rivals

Gardner scores 29, East Carolina topples Temple 67-63 CBS Sports

247 Sports

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Cincinnati Enquirer

USF men lose fourth straight, falling to UConn Tampa Bay Times

UCF baseball dominates No. 8 Auburn during weekend sweep Orlando Sentinel

Tulane women fall at Cincinnati 87-63 NOLA.com

In second straight road loss, Tulsa blows out SMU by 22 points Dallas Morning News

Memphis Commercial Appeal

Wichita State pulls away from TU late Tulsa World

Bracketology: A look at UH’s NCAA Tournament projections Houston Chronicle

Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Winston Salem Journal

College Baseball Roundup: College of Charleston casps sweep of Youngstown State Charleston Post and Courier

Maryland’s winning streak ends after Anthony Cowan Jr., Jalen Smith struggle at the same time Washington Post

Atlanta Journal Constitution