Bonesville: The Authoritative Independent Voice of East Carolina

News & Features from ECU, the AAC and Beyond

COMING TUESDAY: “FROM THE ANCHOR DESK”

GREG VACEK'S DAILY WEB ROUNDUP
Monday, February 17, 2020

By Leave a Comment

No. 19 ECU Baseball Completes Weekend Sweep Of William & Mary…Pirate MBB Forces Overtime, But Cincinnati Prevails; Bearcats keep March hopes alive with OT win over ECU Pirates…

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian

WNCT 9

WITN 7

September 16th, 11 p.m. Sports; East Carolina basketball falls to Cincinnati in overtime WCTI 12

Rivals

247 Sports

Cincinnati Bearcats keep March hopes alive with OT win over ECU Pirates Cincinnati Enquirer

Williams helps Cincy top East Carolina 70-67 in OT. CBSSports.com

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

 

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Orlando Sentinel

No. 15 Villanova 76, Temple 56: Stats, highlights and reaction from the Wildcats’ Big 5 title-clinching win Philadelphia Inquirer

Hartford Courant

UConn men’s basketball edges Memphis, but Akok suffers serious injury New Britain Herald

Where it’s all gone wrong for Memphis … and what this season says about coach Penny Hardaway MSN

Tigers drop close decision at UConn Memphis Tigers

Wichita State men blitz Tulane in first half, cruise to 82-57 victory NOLA.com

Wichita State rolls past Tulane Topeka Capital-Journal

Wichita Eagle

SMU coach Tim Jankovich still sees path to make NCAA Tournament Dallas Morning News

SMU slips past UH in overtime Houston Chronicle

 

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Late sequence leaves NC State at a loss and Kevin Keatts looking for an explanation Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Columbia The State

Charleston Post and Courier

 

Nuggets and Briefs:  National and Professional articles of interest

Raleigh News and Observer

New York Times

Washington Post

Atlanta Journal Constitution

Leave a comment