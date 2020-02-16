Cincinnati tops ECU in OT

GREENVILLE — East Carolina took Cincinnati to overtime on Sunday before falling 70-67 in the American Athletic Conference contest in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

Jayden Gardner of the Pirates drove with ECU trailing 69-67 and there was contact but the call was out of bounds to the Bearcats with four seconds remaining.

ECU fell to 10-16 overall and 4-9 in the league despite team highs in points (15) and rebounds (7) by Gardner.

The Bearcats (17-8, 10-3) were led by 17 points and five assists from Keith Willliams.

The Pirates trailed by nine points early in the first half but came back to lead 44-36 on a dunk by Gardner off an offensive rebound with 12:26 to go.

A 3-pointer by J.J. Miles on Tristan Newton’s assist with 10 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 61. Williams missed a shot in the paint as the second half ended.

Tre Scott had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Chris Vogt and Jarron Cumberland added 13 points each for Cincinnati. Mika Adams-Woods had 10 points for the visitors.

Miles finished with 12 points. Newton had 11 points and four assists.

The Bearcats made 29 of 57 field goals attempts for 50.8 percent and held a 41-34 rebounding advantage but the Pirates committed fewer turnovers, 15-22.

ECU visits Memphis on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Tigers were 17-7 overall and 6-5 in the AAC going into a game Sunday at Connecticut.