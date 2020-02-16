Sunday, February 16, 2020

Pirates to host Cincinnati on Sunday…Lady Pirates Hold Off Memphis Comeback In 61-57 Win…ECU baseball cruises past William & Mary, 11-3…East Carolina Splits Again On Day Two Of Pirate Clash…Pallozzi’s five goals lead ECU lacrosse past Wofford, 20-5…Leroy Henley, Tay Williams enter transfer portal…SMU Takes Down Houston in Overtime, 73-72…Shockers look to continue improved drive-and-kick ways Sunday against Tulane…U.Va.’s Tomas Woldetensae turns disaster into delight in closing seconds at UNC…NBA No. 1 pick Zion Williamson returned to Duke on Saturday and got to see a show…Clemson hoops makes history with upset of No. 5 Louisville…Gamecocks stun Tennessee: Dozier, Martin comment on NCAA violation…Alex Ovechkin’s scoreless drought reaches a season high as the Capitals fall at Arizona…When the NHL comes to Carter-Finley, there’s only one Canes opponent that makes sense…Aaron Gordon was robbed by dubious judging in the Dunk Contest. So was Derrick Jones Jr.

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Baseball News

Bats awaken in 11-3 win Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian

WNCT 9

WITN 7

February 15th, 11 p.m. Sports; East Carolina baseball, softball and lacrosse all get wins WCTI 12

Rivals

247 Sports

How to watch, listen and stream the Cincinnati Bearcats at ECU Pirates Cincinnati Enquirer

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

Emmanuel Bandoumel’s game-winning 3-pointer bests No. 20 Houston, vaults SMU back into AAC title contention Dallas Morning News

Houston Chronicle

Bandoumel’s 3-pointer in OT lifts SMU over No. 20 Houston Ft Worth Star-Tribune

One month from Selection Sunday: What are NCAA Tournament chances for Xavier Musketeers and Cincinnati Bearcats? Cincinnati Enquirer

USF men can’t overcome 11-point first half in 56-48 loss to Tulsa Tampa Bay Times

TU men’s basketball: Rachal’s scoring, team defense lead to win at USF Tulsa World

UCF football turns to transfer portal to fill needs Orlando Sentinel

Hartford Courant

Shockers look to continue improved drive-and-kick ways Sunday against Tulane Wichita Eagle

NOLA.com

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Fayetteville Observer

Did You Know There Are College Junior Varsity Basketball Teams? North Carolina Has One New York Times

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Washington Post

Columbia The State

Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution