Sunday, February 16, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Baseball News
Bats awaken in 11-3 win Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- East Carolina T&F Shows Well At Darius Dixon Memorial
- East Carolina SB Splits Again On Day Two Of Pirate Clash
- ECU MBB Hosts Cincinnati In Annual Autism Awareness Game
- No. 19 ECU Baseball Cruises Past William & Mary, 11-3
- Pirates Hold Off Memphis Comeback In 61-57 WBB Win
The East Carolinian
- Pirates to host Cincinnati on Sunday
- Pirates’ offense wakes up in 11-3 win over Tribe
- ECU defends well against Hampton but falls to DePaul
WNCT 9
- East Carolina Splits Again On Day Two Of Pirate Clash
- ECU Host Cincinnati In Annual Autism Awareness Game
- No. 19 ECU Cruises Past William & Mary, 11-3
WITN 7
- ECU baseball cruises past William & Mary, 11-3
- ECU softball splits again on day two of Pirate Clash
- Pallozzi’s five goals lead ECU lacrosse past Wofford, 20-5
- ECU women’s basketball holds off Memphis, 61-57
February 15th, 11 p.m. Sports; East Carolina baseball, softball and lacrosse all get wins WCTI 12
Rivals
247 Sports
- Cincinnati at ECU: How to watch, game notes, and what to expect
- Cincinnati @ ECU Part 2: Remember the Time
- East Carolina rolls to series-clinching win
- Leroy Henley, Tay Williams enter transfer portal
- ECU defensive end Chandon Hickerson no longer with program
How to watch, listen and stream the Cincinnati Bearcats at ECU Pirates Cincinnati Enquirer
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- UCF Wins Both Games of Baseball Doubleheader in Saturday Action
- SMU Takes Down Houston in Overtime, 73-72
- UCF, Temple, ECU and Tulsa Earn Saturday WBB Wins On The Hardwood
- Florida Ends No. 1 Maryland’s 82-Game Home Winning Streak To Highlight Eventful Saturday
- American Squads Go 5-4 on 2020 Opening Day
Emmanuel Bandoumel’s game-winning 3-pointer bests No. 20 Houston, vaults SMU back into AAC title contention Dallas Morning News
Houston Chronicle
Bandoumel’s 3-pointer in OT lifts SMU over No. 20 Houston Ft Worth Star-Tribune
One month from Selection Sunday: What are NCAA Tournament chances for Xavier Musketeers and Cincinnati Bearcats? Cincinnati Enquirer
USF men can’t overcome 11-point first half in 56-48 loss to Tulsa Tampa Bay Times
TU men’s basketball: Rachal’s scoring, team defense lead to win at USF Tulsa World
UCF football turns to transfer portal to fill needs Orlando Sentinel
Hartford Courant
- No mailing it in here: UConn kicks off tough AAC stretch of the season Sunday on the road at USF
- UConn men hope to put on show for sellout crowd, important guests, vs. Memphis at XL Center
- UConn men’s basketball vs. Memphis: time, how to watch, broadcasters, preview
Shockers look to continue improved drive-and-kick ways Sunday against Tulane Wichita Eagle
NOLA.com
- Tough task: Tulane tries to end eight-game skid at Wichita State
- Balanced lineup, depth pace Tulane to series clinching win against Florida Gulf Coast
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- ‘We might be the unluckiest team you’ve ever seen.’ Tar Heels devastated after UVA loss
- Another heartbreaker. UNC loses to Virginia on a game-winning 3-pointer.
- Second-half spark against Notre Dame shows glimpse of Duke’s offensive firepower
- Zion Williamson is back at Duke, but just for a day. It didn’t have to be this way.
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest falls behind, can’t muster much of rally in loss at Miami
- NBA No. 1 pick Zion Williamson returned to Duke on Saturday and got to see a show
- Woldetensae shoots Virginia past North Carolina
- App State men pick up win, women fall at home
- Rob Colon’s 20 points help Rams beat Broncos 53-52 on the road
Fayetteville Observer
Did You Know There Are College Junior Varsity Basketball Teams? North Carolina Has One New York Times
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- U.Va.’s Tomas Woldetensae turns disaster into delight in closing seconds at UNC
- Tribe outlasts Delaware, passes Blue Hens for second place in CAA
Washington Post
- Anthony Cowan Jr. erupts late as No. 9 Maryland shoots past Michigan State
- Tomas Woldetensae lifts Cavaliers past Tar Heels
- Shorthanded Georgetown, playing without top two scorers, upsets No. 19 Butler
Columbia The State
- Notice of allegations: What happens next, possible penalties and what could help USC
- What Frank Martin said about the NCAA notice of allegations South Carolina received
- Gamecocks grind out crucial SEC win over Tennessee
- Clemson hoops makes history with upset of No. 5 Louisville
Charleston Post and Courier
- Sapakoff: Gamecock, Clemson pitchers take on new roles after injuries end playing careers
- College Baseball Saturday Roundup: USC, Clemson, Citadel, C of C win
- Gamecocks stun Tennessee: Dozier, Martin comment on NCAA violation
- Clemson men upset No. 5 Louisville, capture another signature win in uneven season
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Georgia comes up short against Texas A&M
- Georgia State wins big at home in Sun Belt play
- Oregon State drops lawsuit after Tech’s Todd Stansbury pays back buyout
