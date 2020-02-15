Bats awaken in 11-3 win

GREENVILLE — After struggling to produce runs on Friday, East Carolina got untracked offensively for an 11-3 win over William & Mary at Clark-LeClair Stadium on Saturday.

Matt James hit the first home run of the season for the Pirates (2-0) and right-hander Tyler Smith (1-0) struck out six in five innings.

Zach Agnos had an RBI single up the middle to score Connor Norby as ECU went ahead to stay with a run in the second.

The Pirates took control with five runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Seth Caddell had an RBI double for a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Agnos followed with an RBI single. Caddell scored on a ground out by Ryder Giles for a 4-0 lead. A double by Nick Barber and a walk to Bryson Worrell loaded the bases before Lane Hoover drew a walk to bring in Agnos.

An RBI walk to Thomas Francisco pushed the leaf to 6-0 in the fourth.

The fifth included an RBI single by Worrell and two runs that came in on an RBI ground out by Hoover, including one on a throwing error.

James hit a 2-run homer to left in the eighth.

Tyler Solomon had an RBI double to get William & Mary on the board in a 3-run ninth.

Norby went 3-for-5 and scored twice as ECU led 12-4 in hits. Worrell, Caddell and Agnos had two hits each.

C.J. Mayhue, Carter Spivey and Nick Logusch had scoreless relief stints for the Pirates.

The third game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. with junior left-hander Jake Kuhmaner expected to start for ECU. Kuchmaner has an 11-2 career record with a 3.36 earned run average.