Tuesday, February 4, 2020

ECU Garners No. 20 Ranking In NCBWA Preseason Poll…Thompson Named AAC Freshman Of The Week…Pirate Lacrosse ready to face-off for the 2020 season…Love puck? Help support ECU Club Ice Hockey….AAC: No further discipline for UH guard DeJon Jarreau…Jay Sorolla quits Cincinnati basketball, leaves John Brannen with few bench options…North Carolina is a college baseball hub…No. 8 Florida State defeats North Carolina 65-59…Greg Olsen to visit Redskins, Bills as he decides whether to keep playing in NFL…The best way for Kyle Shanahan to respond to another Super Bowl collapse? Own it.
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
From the Anchor Desk
Sold-out banquet produces zingers, touching moment Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
- ECU falls to Wichita State 57-55 on Saturday
- Pirates’ sweep takes down Navy and Winthrop
- Pirate Lacrosse ready to face-off for the 2020 season
WNCT 9
- Pirates garner highest preseason ranking at #20 by NCBWA
- ECU’s Taniyah Thompson named Freshman-of-the-Week by AAC
- ECU School of Dental Medicine named Apple Distinguished School
WITN 7
- ECU baseball garners No. 20 ranking in NCBWA Preseason Poll
- Love puck? Help support ECU Club Ice Hockey.
- Thompson named AAC Freshman of the Week
East Carolina hires former KSU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell The Sentinel
247 Sports
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Preview: RHP Carter Spivey
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Preview: RHP Parker Boyle
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Tulsa’s Joiner, Memphis’ Achiuwa Earn Weekly Honors
- Gladney, Thompson Collect Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors
- Cincinnati and Houston Cap Regular-Season Swim and Dive Schedules
Jay Sorolla quits Cincinnati basketball, leaves John Brannen with few bench options Cincinnati Enquirer
USF’s 2020 class won’t get a high ranking … at least not initially Tampa Bay Times
UCF basketball player Matt Milon grateful to return home after long, winding road Orlando Sentinel
TU’s Joiner named AAC Player of the Week Tulsa World
AAC: No further discipline for UH guard DeJon Jarreau Houston Chronicle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- ‘It is not nuclear science.’ Roy Williams frustrated as UNC goes cold, loses at No. 8 FSU.
- UNC’s Cole Anthony apologizes after loss to Florida State. ‘I could have done better.’
- Why the return of Duke’s Wendell Moore is key to addressing Coach K’s ‘utmost concern’
COMMENTARY: North Carolina is a college baseball hub NCSU Techician
Winston Salem Journal
- WSSU wins seventh straight game by beating Lincoln (Pa.) 80-67 on the road
- Wake Forest’s pitching staff primed for bounce-back season
Fayetteville Observer
Charleston Post and Courier
- Gamecocks’ Jordan Burch drama will end Wednesday on National Signing Day II
- Gamecocks remain No. 1 in AP women’s poll
Leave a comment