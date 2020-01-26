Sunday, January 26, 2020

ECU First Half Blitz Sinks Tulane; No. 3 UConn routs East Carolina 98-42 for another AAC win…Kendric Davis scores 20, SMU uses late run to upset No. 20 Memphis…Dennis lifts Wichita St. past UCF 87-79…Without fanfare or celebration, Roy Williams (finally) passes Dean Smith…Huggins ties Rupp on all-time wins list…Chen soars to personal best and U.S. short program victory; City shows staying power as host for U.S. Figure Skating Championships…For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’; Sofia Kenin Emerges as a Fierce Counterpuncher Against Coco Gauff

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Basketball News

Gardner, Miles propel Pirates Bonesville.net

ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian.

East Carolina Basketball Sinks Tulane, 81-62 WNCT 9

WITN 7

January 25th, 10 p.m. Sports; Miles, Gardner lead East Carolina in win over Tulane WCTI 12

ECU Topples Tulane 81-62Rivals

247 Sports

Williams, Walker lead UConn women to 98-42 win over East Carolina Hartford Courant

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

UCF basketball gives relentless effort but falls short of upset at Wichita State Orlando Sentinel

Dennis lifts Wichita St. past UCF 87-79 CBS Sports

Wichita Eagle

Hartford Courant

Kendric Davis scores 20, SMU uses late run to upset No. 20 Memphis Dallas Morning News

As Memphis basketball’s ugly stretch extends, Penny Hardaway still has high hopes Memphis Commercial Appeal

Men’s basketball preview: No. 25 Houston vs. USF Houston Chronicle

What would Boise State gain if they left the Mountain West for the American Athletic Conference? KTVB

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Gamecocks revamp football strength program after two years of rampant injuries Charleston Post and Courier

Huggins ties Rupp on all-time wins list Charleston Gazette-Mail

Atlanta Journal Constitution