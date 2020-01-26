Sunday, January 26, 2020

ECU First Half Blitz Sinks Tulane; No. 3 UConn routs East Carolina 98-42 for another AAC win…Kendric Davis scores 20, SMU uses late run to upset No. 20 Memphis…Dennis lifts Wichita St. past UCF 87-79…Without fanfare or celebration, Roy Williams (finally) passes Dean Smith…Huggins ties Rupp on all-time wins list…Chen soars to personal best and U.S. short program victory; City shows staying power as host for U.S. Figure Skating Championships…For Novak Djokovic, the Goal Is Still Titles, but ‘More Than That’; Sofia Kenin Emerges as a Fierce Counterpuncher Against Coco Gauff
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Basketball News
Gardner, Miles propel Pirates Bonesville.net
ecupirates.com
- ECU First Half Blitz Sinks Tulane
- Pirates Finish Dual Meet Season With Sweep Of UMBC
- Pirates Set Three School Records At Hokie Invitational
- Axelsson Helps Pirates Top James Madison 4-3
- Pirates Struggle Against Huskies
The East Carolinian.
- No. 3 UConn capitalizes off ECU mistakes in blowout win
- Miles, Gardner lift Pirates over Tulane 81-62
- Pirates look to stop three-game skid against Tulane
- Junior Alec Burleson leading by example with strong work ethic
East Carolina Basketball Sinks Tulane, 81-62 WNCT 9
WITN 7
- Gardner, Miles lift East Carolina past Tulane, 81-62
- No. 3 UConn routs East Carolina 98-42 for another AAC win
January 25th, 10 p.m. Sports; Miles, Gardner lead East Carolina in win over Tulane WCTI 12
ECU Topples Tulane 81-62Rivals
247 Sports
- ECU snaps skid with blowout win over Tulane
- ECU 81, Tulane 62: How it Looked from the Baselines
- What Joe Dooley said after ECU’s 81-62 win over Tulane
- ECU Baseball Preseason Player Profile: C Ben Newton
Williams, Walker lead UConn women to 98-42 win over East Carolina Hartford Courant
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- ECU, SMU, Wichita State Secure Saturday Wins
- Commissioner Mike Aresco on the Passing of Former ACC Commissioner Gene Corrigan
UCF basketball gives relentless effort but falls short of upset at Wichita State Orlando Sentinel
Dennis lifts Wichita St. past UCF 87-79 CBS Sports
Wichita Eagle
- Dexter Dennis’ third career double-double pushes the Shockers past UCF for 17th win
- ‘I’m on cloud nine:’ Jamar Howard soaks up Shocker Sports Hall of Fame induction
Hartford Courant
- Alterique Gilbert, UConn men keeping heads up, ready to get after it again vs. Tulsa
- UConn men’s basketball vs. Tulsa: time, how to watch, broadcasters, preview
Kendric Davis scores 20, SMU uses late run to upset No. 20 Memphis Dallas Morning News
As Memphis basketball’s ugly stretch extends, Penny Hardaway still has high hopes Memphis Commercial Appeal
Men’s basketball preview: No. 25 Houston vs. USF Houston Chronicle
What would Boise State gain if they left the Mountain West for the American Athletic Conference? KTVB
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Triple trouble. James Banks and Georgia Tech edge NC State. Again.
- Three steps forward, one step back for the Wolfpack
- Jibri Blount powers NC Central to MEAC win over Delaware State
- Roy passes Dean on all-time wins list as UNC blows out Miami
- Without fanfare or celebration, Roy Williams (finally) passes Dean Smith
- Why Brandon Robinson was so motivated that he had a career night against Miami
Winston Salem Journal
- First-place WSSU wins its third straight with 61-54 win over Fayetteville State at charged up Gaines Center
- Five things to watch in Sunday’s Virginia-Wake Forest game
- Ed Hardin: Carolina wins, and the wait is finally over
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- ODU holds off Florida Atlantic with 3-point shooting, dogged defense
- U.Va.’s offense is struggling. Freshman Casey Morsell could help revive it.
- Towson wins its sixth in a row, but W&M maintains first place in the CAA
Gamecocks revamp football strength program after two years of rampant injuries Charleston Post and Courier
Huggins ties Rupp on all-time wins list Charleston Gazette-Mail
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Georgia Tech ends skid with win over N.C. State
- Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship boots field goal in Senior Bowl
- Georgia loses at home to Ole Miss
- Georgia State takes road win over Georgia Southern
