Gardner, Miles propel Pirates

GREENVILLE — East Carolina ended a 3-game losing streak with an 81-62 American Athletic Conference win over Tulane on Saturday night in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

Jayden Gardner had 27 points. 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Pirates improved to 9-11 overall and 3-4 in the AAC. Gardner made 8 of 11 field goal attempts and 11 of 15 free throws.

J.J. Milers hit 7 of 9 from beyond the arc for 21 points. He also had seven rebounds and three assists.

Tristen Newton added 13 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

Charles Coleman scored in the paint with 19:02 left in the first half and the Pirates held the lead the rest of the way. ECU jumped ahead,13-2, and was on top, 40-19, at the half.

The Green Wave (10-9, 2-5) closed within 11 points at 46-35 with 13:31 remaining.

“Our defense the first half was good,” said ECU coach Joe Dooley. “The guys were engaged. It also allowed us to get out in transition.”

The Pirates made 26 of 50 field goal attempts for 52 percent, including 10 of 19 on 3-point tries (52.6 percent). ECU was 19 of 27 at the line (70.4 percent).

“When you make shots, it makes everything better,” Dooley said.

The Pirates had a 42-30 rebounding advantage.

“Everybody was locked-in during warm-ups,” Gardner said. “There wasn’t too much chit-chat or laughter. Everybody was focused and knew it was a must win.”

Miles had a career high.

“My teammates found me and I was in a good rhythm,” Miles said.

Bitumba Baruti added nine points and Tremont Robinson-White scored six.

Tulane got 19 points from Nic Thomas and 14 from Christion Thompson, who also claimed 13 rebounds.

ECU hosts Houston on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Cougars (15-4, 5-1) are ranked No. 25 going into a home game Sunday at 2 p.m. with South Florida.