Thursday, January 2, 2020

Wichita State basketball survives thriller against East Carolina to open AAC play; Gardner drops 29 as ECU falls short at No. 24 Wichita State…Cincinnati, SMU, Wichita State Win Home Contests to Open New Year…Boston College Ready For Cincinnati In Birmingham Bowl Minus Dillon, Addazio…Alabama can be proud of how it won the Citrus Bowl, even if it wasn’t proud to play in it…No. 7 Oregon beats No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 in Rose Bowl…David Stern, commissioner who built NBA into global sports phenomenon, dies at 77

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Bonesville.net

Pirates Nearly Shock No. 24 Wichita State ecupirates.com

Wichita State basketball survives thriller against East Carolina to open AAC play Wichita Eagle

Gardner drops 29 as ECU falls short at No. 24 Wichita State WITN 7

Wichita State Survives a New Year’s Dog Fight With ECU 75-69 Rivals

ECU’s upset bid at No. 24 Wichita State falls short 247 Sports

No. 24 Wichita State rallies past East Carolina 75-69 CBS Sports (AP)

No. 24 Wichita State holds off East Carolina Reuters

Wichita State basketball survives thriller against East Carolina to open AAC play Kansas City Star

Close loss by ECU at No. 24 Wichita Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

theamerican.org

The Associated Press

Cincinnati’s challenge: Shaking Memphis in Birmingham Bowl al.com

Boston College Ready For Cincinnati In Birmingham Bowl Minus Dillon, Addazio CBS Boston

Cincinnati Enquirer

UConn men overmatched, outclassed at Cincinnati, 67-51, in conference opener Hartford Courant

Scott lifts Cincinnati past UConn 67-51 Washington Post

USF men fall to SMU in American Athletic Conference opener Tampa Bay Times

USF falls by 18 to SMU in AAC opener 247 Sports

Isiaha Mike scores 24 to lead SMU over South Florida 82-64 Dallas Morning News

Aguilar named to American Athletic Conference’s Preseason Team Houston Chronicle

‘He’s ready to go’: Dexter Dennis makes surprise return to Wichita State sideline Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

NC State, Dave Doeren overhaul offensive coaching staff by adding veteran playcaller Raleigh News and Observer

Safety Daryus Skinner of WSSU named on Associated Press Division II All-America second team Winston Salem Journal

Alabama can be proud of how it won the Citrus Bowl, even if it wasn’t proud to play in it Washington Post

In Rose Bowl Victory Over Wisconsin, Oregon Shows Rebuild Needs Work New York Times

Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Associated Press