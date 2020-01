ECU women’s golfer Grace Yatawara struck gold when she won the women’s event at the South Asian Games. The Salisbury native had to complete the requirements for a dual citizenship in her father’s home country of Sri Lanka before participating in the biennial multi-sport competition. The 2019 games, featuring athletes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, were hosted by Nepal.

