Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Early signing class evaluation
Pirates on the rise in recruiting wars Bonesville.net
Pirates Open Conference Play At Wichita State New Year’s Day ecupirates.com
Pirates face tough New Year’s Day test against Shockers The East Carolinian
247 Sports
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Late FG Sends No. 21 Navy Past Kansas State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
- Temple Wins on Road at UCF, 62-58
- Temple’s Mackins, Memphis’ Griggs Tabbed Women’s Basketball Weekly Honorees
Perry leads Navy past Kansas State, 20-17, in AutoZone Liberty Bowl Baltimore Sun
Annapolis Capital
- Humble Perry named Lombardi finalist
- Perry leads Navy past Kansas State, 20-17, in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Wichita Eagle
- ‘We don’t have to wait’: Gregg Marshall thinks Wichita State can be special this year
- Eric Wedge on Shocker baseball picked last in AAC poll: ‘It doesn’t mean a whole lot’
UCF basketball struggles late, falls to Temple in AAC opener Orlando Sentinel
Quinton Rose takes control as Temple beats Central Florida, 62-58 Philadelphia Inquirer
UConn begins conference play at Cincinnati with an understated confidence Hartford Courant
al.com
- Cincinnati will try to shake Memphis blues in Birmingham Bowl
- Birmingham Bowl Game Preview: No. 21 faces off against Boston College
Early statement: Tulane gives No. 9 Memphis all it can handle in AAC opener NOLA.com
SMU-USF preview: Bulls may not represent a good opponent, but are still a necessary win Dallas Morning News
Memphis football expected to hire David Glidden as tight ends coach Memphis Commercial Appeal
UH’s Jarrid Williams gets 6th year of eligibility Houston Chronicle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Tre Jones returns, Matthew Hurt scores big as No. 2 Duke routs Boston College
- Matthew Hurt’s ascent to an elite scorer could mean big things for No. 2 Duke
- Coach O’s 1st thoughts on LSU-Clemson: ‘Sick to my stomach’ on missing out on Etienne
Winston Salem Journal
- Hurt, Jones help No. 2 Duke beat Boston College 88-49 in ACC
- Jamie Newman is transferring from Wake Forest. Where do the Deacons go from here at quarterback?
- Jamie Newman leaving Wake Forest to enter transfer portal
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- No Hollywood ending for Hokies and Bud Foster in Belk Bowl loss to Kentucky
- Despite Orange Bowl loss, Virginia has taken strides toward national relevance again
Charleston Post and Courier
- Former Clemson lineman thriving at Baylor after mysteriously leaving championship team
- 20 sports stories for 2020: Trevor Lawrence for Heisman; Will Muschamp’s fateful season
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Postseason losing streak is good reason for Georgia to care about Sugar Bowl
- Who here can win it all in the 2020s? I like Bulldogs above the rest
- Georgia State loses to Wyoming in Arizona Bowl
Washington Post
- New Year’s Day bowl game viewer’s guide, from the Citrus Bowl to the Sugar Bowl
- Kentucky sends Bud Foster and Va. Tech out with painful Belk Bowl loss
- Malcolm Perry runs, Bijan Nichols kicks Navy past K-State
The Associated Press
- Ehlinger leads Texas’ Alamo Bowl romp over No. 12 Utah 38-10
- Trick play, FG lift No. 21 Navy over Kansas State 20-17
- Bowden’s late TD pass lifts Kentucky past Va Tech 37-30
- Wake Forest: QB Newman to leave as graduate transfer
- Perine leads No. 6 Gators past Virginia 36-28 in Orange Bowl
- Garbers big day leads Cal past Illinois in Redbox Bowl
- Tennessee, Indiana going bowling for 1st time since 2016
