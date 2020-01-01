Pirates on the rise in recruiting wars

If rankings mean anything, Mike Houston may have just landed the best East Carolina recruiting class in nearly two decades during college football’s early signing period.

The first-year ECU head coach and his staff signed 25 prospects last Wednesday, with a heavy emphasis on the defensive line and secondary where 12, and potentially more of the class could win up playing. The group features three of the top recruits at their positions from the state of South Carolina, four players selected for the prestigious Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game and an Australian punter (G’day mate!).

All of that apparently caught the attention of national recruiting analysts from the 247Sports.com network, who rank the Pirates’ class second-best in the American Athletic Conference and 58th nationally among Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

The league ranking is the best for ECU by 247Sports.com since joining the ACC in 2014 and highest since the Class of 2006 was rated second when the Pirates competed in Conference USA. You have to go all the way back to 2001 to find an East Carolina class ranked higher nationally. The Class of ’01 was 51st and included players such as future NFL offensive lineman Guy Whimper and linebacker Richard Koonce.

“I know you guys have seen all the rankings all the recruiting services do,” Houston said during his signing day press conference. “I think there are a lot of people excited about this class.”

This was Houston’s first full class after finishing off the one started by predecessor Scottie Montgomery after being hired in December 2019. The focus was heavy on defense after watching the Pirates get manhandled up front by AAC teams such as South Florida and Tulsa, and outrun against others.

“Our first cycle through we saw all the (AAC) teams first hand and the obvious size of the fronts and speed is even greater than when (offensive coordinator) coach (Donnie) Kirkpatrick and (offensive line) coach (Steve) Shankweiler had been in the league before,” Houston said. “This class puts us in a much better situation moving forward.”

Ten of the 25 signees are expected to enroll at ECU on January 9 for the spring semester, which will give them a head start on competing for playing time.

Houston expects the Pirates will make more additions to the class between now and the traditional signing period that starts February 5th, which is why we’ll wait to produce our annual report card on the complete class. Until then, here’s a look at the current signees, some personal evaluations based on film study and conversations with other analysts and coaches about each ECU prospect signed during the early period.

An asterisk beside a player’s name indicates he’ll enroll for the spring semester and will participate in spring practice with the Pirates.

SHANE CALHOUN, Tight end (6-2, 230) Creekside HS, St. Augustine’s, Florida

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 61 tight end nationally, No. 134 in Florida.

(Rivals.com) 3 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 23 tight end-hback nationally, No. 174 in Florida.

Other FBS offers: Air Force, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Connecticut, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Ohio, Rutgers, Toledo, Tulane, UAB, South Florida, Western Kentucky.

Recruiting tale: Appalachian State was the first to offer Calhoun in April 2019, followed by ECU in May. Calhoun made unofficial visits to both schools, but announced his pledge to the Pirates just four days after spending July 29 on campus.

Senior stats/honors: In nine games, Calhoun made 30 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns. … His top outing of the year was an 11-catch, 157-yard, one-touchdown performance against Bartram Trail. … Named to the Florida Coaches Association’s All-District 6 squad … Also selected to play in the 65th annual North-South All-Star Classic.

Fast fact: Calhoun won the 3-A District 4 shot put title last April as a junior with a toss of 47 feet, 2.25 inches.

From the film room: What’s not to like about Calhoun? He’s a versatile player who can line up at fullback, tight end, H-back or even out wide as a receiver. He has good hands, speed and has a knack for finding the soft spot in an opposing defense. But what is really a thing of beauty is the way Calhoun blocks. He’s a bulldog who, when he locks up on a defender, big or small, literally drives them to the ground. So Calhoun should be a real asset in the pass and run games at ECU.

NASIR CLERK, Cornerback (6-2, 170) Irvington HS, Irvington, New Jersey

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 2 stars, No. 232 cornerback nationally, No. 54 in New Jersey.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 182 cornerback nationally, No. 47 in New Jersey.

Other FBS offers: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Massachusetts, Northern Illinois, Syracuse

Recruiting tale: East Carolina extended a scholarship offer to Clerk in January 2019 and he took an unofficial visit to Greenville for a Junior Day function in March. He gave a verbal commitment to the Pirates a day after the visit on March 24 to become the first member of the recruiting Class of 2020.

Senior stats/honors: Named to the Super Football Conference – Freedom White Division squad as a defensive back. … Also earned All-Essex County Group 4&5 honors. … Selected to the Jersey Sports Zone all-state squad.

Fast fact: Clerk played his first two varsity seasons at Morris Catholic as a quarterback and defensive back.

From the film room: A slender, long-armed athlete who plays very physical despite his build. The first thing that jumped out about Clerk on film is how easily he flips his hips in pass coverage, which allows him to adjust to a change of direction by the receiver without losing stride. He effortlessly transitions from his backpedal into pursuit and is a sure tackler. Versatile, too. Clerk can play safety or corner, and is an excellent kick return man.

C.J. CRUMP, Cornerback (6-0, 170) Page HS, Greensboro, North Carolina

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 200 cornerback nationally, No. 87 in North Carolina.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 130 cornerback nationally, No. 49 in North Carolina

Other FBS offers: Massachusetts

Recruiting tale: East Carolina’s staff was recruiting current Pirate safety Alex Angus at Page when they noticed Crump, who was just starting to make a contribution on the varsity as a junior. Liking his height, range and speed, the Pirates invited Crump to their summer camp where he was clocked at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash. An offer was extended soon after and Crump accepted on June 17.

Senior stats/honors: Limited to seven games due to a shoulder injury, Crump still managed 16 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups and blocked an extra-point attempt on defense. … He also contributed 16 catches for 457 yards and three touchdowns at wide receiver on offense. … Despite missing five games, Crump was still named to the All-Metro 4-A Conference team at the end of the season.

Fast fact: Both Crump’s parents are attorneys, and his mother, Avery, became the first female and African-American district attorney in Guilford County last January.

From the film room: Crump is the classic late bloomer, who only earned a starting job on the Page varsity into his junior year. He’s still a raw talent at corner, where speed is his greatest asset at this stage. It allowed him to recover quickly from mistakes at the prep level and still come up with big plays. But before he’s ready to take the field at Dowdy-Ficklen he’ll need some work on change of direction and his ball skills. That shouldn’t be a long process because of Crump’s athleticism and intelligence.

*ERIC DOCTOR, Linebacker (6-0, 200) Edgewater HS, Orlando, Florida

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 135 outside linebacker nationally, No. 238 in Florida.

(Rivals.com) 3 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 95 safety nationally, No. 224 in Florida.

Other FBS offers: Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Florida International, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Louisville, Marshall, Troy, Tulane, UAB, Vanderbilt.

Recruiting tale: Doctor wasn’t very familiar with ECU football when the Pirates offered a scholarship last May, other than seeing their occasional appearances in the Sunshine State against AAC foes Central Florida and South Florida. He was pondering campus visits to Florida International, Illinois and Tulane in the fall when he decided to take an official trip to Greenville on June 14. The time spent with ECU coaches and players made such an impression that Doctor made his verbal commitment three days later.

Senior stats/honors: Doctor collected 37 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions in 11 games as a senior. … A highlight of the season for Doctor occurred when he returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown in a state semifinal playoff win against Armwood.

Fast fact: His father, Eric Doctor Sr., played collegiate football at NCAA Division II Benedict College in South Carolina.

From the film room: A high school safety who’ll be transitioning to weakside linebacker at ECU, Doctor is a playmaker who forces a lot of turnovers because he always manages to be around the ball. He has excellent tackle form, coming in low and leading with his shoulder pads to make stops. When he drops into pass coverage, he flashes cornerback skills in man-to-man situations. Also shows good hands and covers a lot of ground quickly. With his talents, Doctor could work himself into a special teams role early with the Pirates. But he’ll need to add a few pounds before he’s ready for regular action at linebacker.

ISAIAH FOOTE, Offensive line (6-4, 285) Calvert HS, Prince Frederick, Maryland

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 104 offensive guard nationally, No. 41 in Maryland

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 99 offensive guard nationally, No. 40 in Maryland.

Other FBS offers: Buffalo, Kent State, Marshall, Massachusetts, Temple

Recruiting tale: Inside linebackers coach Byron Thweatt made initial contact with Foote after arriving at ECU from Marshall in December 2018. Thweatt returned to Calvert in January 2019 to gather more information about Foote. After reviewing game film, Thweatt extended an invitation for Foote to attend a Junior Day function in Greenville, which he did in February. Houston extended the offer to Foote at the end of that visit. After tripping to several other of his school options, the last of which was Temple, Foote concluded ECU was where he felt most comfortable and committed on June 11.

Senior stats/honors: Foote was a major force on an offensive line that helped Calvert average 170.3 yards rushing and 5.4 yards per carry this season. … He also contributed 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks playing defensive line. … Earned first-team All-Southern Maryland Coaches Association and All-Calvert County honors. … Was given honorable mention on the Washington Post’s All-Met squad.

Fast fact: Foote didn’t start playing organized football until the age of 12.

From the film room: It’s been said pictures are worth a thousand words. Well, watching Foote line up in the Wildcat formation, take the snap and run with the ball to start out his highlight film told me all I needed to know. The big man can pick it up and move, which makes him especially effective when he pulls, traps or needs to get downfield to throw a block. He comes out of his stance a little high at times, which is common for tall, young blockers. But Foote always fires out with a purpose.

MASON GARCIA, Quarterback (6-4, 218) Carolina Forest HS, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 8 pro-style quarterback nationally, No. 9 in South Carolina.

(Rivals.com) 4 stars, No. 14 pro-style quarterback nationally, No. 5 in South Carolina.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 32 pocket passer nationally, No. 9 in South Carolina.

Other FBS offers: Akron, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Kent State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Syracuse.

Recruiting tale: Former coach Scottie Montgomery’s staff began recruiting Garcia at the end of his sophomore season by extending an invitation to a camp at ECU. Garcia attended and upon returning home received a telephone call on the final day of his school in his sophomore year that the Pirates were offering him a scholarship. It was another year before Garcia finally gave his pledge to ECU on July 5, 2019.

Senior stats/honors: Garcia led Carolina Forest to the Lower State 5-A finals for the first time in school history. … He passed for 2,149 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also rushing for 761 yards and 14 more scores. … Has been invited to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in January. … Became a late addition to the South Carolina squad for the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game on December 21 in Spartanburg, S.C. … A Class 5-A all-state selection.

Fast fact: Garcia has career 8.5 scoring and 7.4 rebound averages for the Carolina Forest basketball team.

From the film room: The national analysts rank Garcia as a “pocket passer” or “pro-style” quarterback, and he is certainly both of those. But he’s much more than a big, tall, strong-armed guy who sits in the pocket and heaves it down field. Garcia is a dangerous runner out of the spread-option, who has some open-field moves that can leave defenders grasping for air. He has a flick-of-the-wrist throwing motion that allows him to get the ball out of his hands quickly, and may be at his best doing that when he’s rolling out or forced out of the pocket by the rush. Very poised at all times.

*HENRY GARRISON, Offensive line (6-6, 265) Tappan Zee HS, Palisades, New York/Nassau Community College

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 23 junior college defensive end nationally, No. 162 junior college prospect overall

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) Unranked.

Other FBS offers: Tulsa

Recriting tale: The recruitment of Garrison developed late in the cycle for ECU. Still looking to bolster the defensive line depth, the Pirates began scouring the junior college ranks where they discovered Garrison at Nassau Community College. Garrison appeared in 13 games over the last two seasons at Nassau, including one against Louisburg in 2018 where another 2020 signee, Elijah Robinson, played. An offer went out to Garrison on Dec. 7, but he took an official visit to Tulsa on the 13th before a final stop in Greenville on the 15th. Garrison became one of the last additions to the class three days later when he signed a letter of intent with ECU.

Sophomore stats/honors: Appearing in six games at Nassau this season, Garrison made 14 tackles, had three tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks. … Enjoyed his most productive game against Hocking when he made five tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Fast fact: A quarterback and tight end in high school, Garrison experienced a 50-pound weight gain in college that led to his transition to the defensive line at Nassau.

From the film room: Garrison is one of those athletes that grows on you after watching him for a time. Because he’s only played defensive line for two years, he’s still a work in progress. But the length and quickness you hope to find in a disruptive force at end are there. Garrison just needs to improve his power and technique to make the early impact for the Pirates that Houston was suggesting during his signing day press conference.

*RAHJAI HARRIS, Running back (5-10, 205) Byrnes HS, Duncan, South Carolina

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 88 running back nationally, No. 25 in South Carolina.

(Rivals.com) 3 stars, No. 17 in South Carolina.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 111 running back nationally, No. 37 in South Carolina.

Other FBS offers: Connecticut, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Tennessee, UCF, West Virginia, Western Kentucky.

Recruiting tale: When the previous ECU coaching staff offered Harris in May 2018, it opened the floodgates. Harris wound up with almost 20 offers before trimming his list to Connecticut, ECU, Georgia State, Memphis, UCF and West Virginia in August 2019. He’d make three recruiting visits to Greenville before picking the Pirates on Sept. 28.

Senior stats/honors: With 1,445 rushing yards, Harris ranked 14th among South Carolina prep players as a senior. … He also tallied 21 touchdowns. … Was a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football honors. … Selected to the South Carolina Coaches Association’s 5-A all-state team. … A member of South Carolina’s squad in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game.

Fast fact: Harris finished his prep career with 3,562 yards rushing and 46 touchdowns. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry in a four varsity seasons.

From the film room: First things first. Byrnes has some stellar uniform combinations. OK, now to business. A compact physique and thick lower body give the impression that Harris is a power back. And he is indeed a powerful runner. His highlight video is full of plays where he’s dragging defenders down the field. But when Harris sees daylight, he has the speed to break away for big gains and rarely gets caught from behind. The talents don’t end there. Harris is also a quality receiver out of the backfield and doesn’t mind throwing a block to protect his quarterback. Just an all-around player who should fit well in ECU’s system.

TAJI HUDSON, Quarterback (6-3, 185) Cedartown HS, Cedartown, Georgia

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 51 dual-threat quarterback nationally, No. 186 in Georgia.

(Rivals.com) 3 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 31 dual-threat quarterback nationally, No. 127 in Georgia.

Other FBS offers: Akron, Air Force, Army, Coastal Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech.

Recruiting tale: ECU running backs coach De’Rail Sims dropped by to check out Clemson signee Kobe Pryor when Cedartown coach Doyle Kelley mentioned he had a “sleeper” prospect in Hudson. After a brief introduction, Sims went home and reviewed Hudson’s junior tape and an offer was extended by the Pirates on May 9. Hudson took official recruiting visits to ECU (June 7), Coastal Carolina (June 14) and Virginia (June 20) before finally opting for the Pirates on July 22.

Senior season stats/honors: No stats, missed senior season.

Fast fact: Hudson suffered lacerations on his spleen and liver in the 2019 season opener that sidelined him for his senior year.

From the film room: Truly a spectacular athlete at the quarterback position, Hudson’s running ability is what sets him apart. He’s fast, elusive and seems to glide when he takes off down the field on a read-option keeper or when he’s evading pressure. It’s that element of his game which led Houston to suggest Hudson could win up playing another position at some point in his ECU career. As a passer, he stands tall in the pocket, has a nice, smooth delivery and the arm strength to rifle the ball into small spaces or the touch to connect on deep passes.

*TEYLOR JACKSON, Linebacker (6-0, 210) H.D. Woodson HS, Washington, DC.

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 110 safety nationally, No. 39 in DC area.

(Rivals.com) 3 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 67 safety nationally, No. 13 in DC area.

Other FBS offers: Air Force, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia.

Recruiting tale: Jackson had already accumulated offers from Power Five conference schools such as Georgia Tech, Indiana and West Virginia when ECU got in the game just after the traditional signing day last February. He took unofficial visits to Temple and Georgia Tech before landing in Greenville for a campus tour May 29. Woodson cornerback teammate Sean Tucker gave his verbal to the Pirates on June 23, and one day later Jackson joined him.

Senior season stats/honors: Spent the 2019 season at the National Christian Academy where he made 25 tackles, a quarterback sack and had a pass breakup in seven games.

Fast fact: After starting his career at Dunbar High, Jackson transferred to H.D. Woodson as a 10th grader, but had to sit out a year. As a result, he had one year of eligibility left after graduating from Woodson in 2018, so he spent 2019 at the National Christian Academy.

From the film room: Jackson has safety speed in a linebacker’s body. He flies around the field and always seems to be at the point of attack. When he gets there, it’s hammer time because he enjoys meeting the ballcarrier with an attitude. Jackson may need to bulk up some before he’s ready for action at ECU, but once he’s there physically he’s a guy who’ll rank among the team’s best in tackles.

D’ANTA JOHNSON, Defensive tackle (6-2, 265) Dinwiddie HS, Dinwiddie, Virginia

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 175 defensive tackle nationally, No. 54 in Virginia.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 110 defensive tackle nationally, No. 38 in Virginia.

Other FBS offers: Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Central Florida

Recruiting tale: ECU defensive line coach Jeff Hanson, who has worked the Richmond area for years, came across Johnson while making his rounds and quickly took an interest. The Pirates extended a scholarship offer May 15, prompting Johnson and his family to make an unofficial trip to Greenville later that spring. They came away impressed, but still wanted to see some other places. After visiting all his potential schools except Central Florida – it was too far from home – Johnson opted to make a pledge to ECU on Halloween.

Senior season stats/honors: Accumulated 84 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and batted down eight passes as a senior in 10 games. … Set a school single-game record with six sacks against Petersburg. … Had a season-high 12 hits twice. … Named to the Virginia High School League’s Class 4 All-State team.

Fast fact: As an 11-year-old, Johnson served as the ball boy for Dinwiddie’s unbeaten state 4-A champion in 2013.

From the film room: Regardless of which side of the ball he’s playing – Johnson also worked on the offensive line at Dinwiddie – this guy simply overpowers opponents at the prep level with his superior size and strength. But what is really impressive about Johnson is how quickly he goes from his stance to full speed. On film, he uses that quick burst to get past offensive lineman before they can even react. Add about 15-20 pounds, and Johnson will be ready for regular duty along the ECU defensive front.

DAVID LANEY, Safety (6-0, 180) Highland Springs HS, Highland Springs, Virginia

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 155 athlete nationally, No. 39 in Virginia.

(Rivals.com) 3 stars, No. 28 in Virginia.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 132 athlete nationally, No. 37 in Virginia.

Other FBS offers: Army, Kent State, Louisville, Purdue, Toledo, Virginia, Western Michigan.

Recruiting tale: ECU assistant coaches Jeff Hanson and Brandon Lynch left quite an impression on Laney when they began recruiting him in early 2019. “The coaching staff felt like family to me,” Laney said after committing to the Pirates on June 16. That was three months after getting an offer from ECU.

Senior stats/honors: Selected to the All-Region 5B squad as a senior. … Helped Highland Springs push its winning streak to 40 straight games before an opening-round playoff loss against Henrico.

Fast fact: Laney played for three Virginia state 5-A championship squads at Highland Springs.

From the film room: Laney is one of those versatile performers who could play corner, safety and be an asset on special teams. He began his prep career as a quarterback before a program need prompted a shift to the defensive secondary as a sophomore. Playing mostly safety in high school, Laney excels at one-on-one pass coverage and coming up to make tackles against the run. He’s physical and wraps up on tackles so he doesn’t often swing and miss.

*LUKE LARSEN, Punter (6-3, 240) St. Bernard’s College, Keilor Park, Victoria, Australia

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 2 stars, No. 6 punter nationally

(Rivals.com) Unranked.

(ESPN.com) Unranked.

Other FBS offer: None

Recruiting tale: ECU coach Mike Houston had developed a relationship while at James Madison with former Australian Rules footballer Nathan Chapman, who is director and coach of ProKick Australia. ProKick is a punting and placekicking school that has produced a number of collegiate punters. Houston recruited one of Chapman’s punters to JMU, and with ECU punter John Young scheduled to graduate after the 2020 season he was in the market for a replacement. After talking with Chapman, Houston was introduced to Larsen. “I spent a lot of time talking with Luke and watching video.” Larsen wound up making a pledge to Houston last summer.

Senior stats/honors: Not available.

Fast fact: Larsen will be 28 years old when East Carolina opens the 2020 season against Marshall.

From the film room: Yes, Larsen does the Aussie side-step kick that we’ve become accustomed to seeing across college football these days. But he can also boom punts in the traditional style with excellent hang time. Larsen is built like a tight end, which seems to help him generate even more power behind his kicks.

*J’VIAN MCRAY, Defensive tackle (6-1, 285) West Brunswick HS, Shallotte

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 73 defensivet tackle nationally, No. 33 in North Carolina.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 98 defensive tackle, No. 47 in North Carolina.

Other FSB offers: Air Force, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Tulane

Recruiting tale: ECU became one of McCray’s first suitors when he attended the Pirates’ win against North Carolina in 2018. Houston had already started recruiting McCray at James Madison, and when he got the job at ECU in December made one of his first stops at West Brunswick where Pirate alum Brett Hickman is the head coach. After an unofficial visit to ECU on June 4, McCray committed the next day.

Senior season stats/honors: Recorded 51 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks. … An All-Mideastern 4-A/3-A Conference first team pick. … Named Coastal Preps Defensive Player of the Year. … Picked for the North Carolina squad in the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game.

Fast fact: McCray is the cousin of former Pirate cornerback Colby Gore (2016-19).

From the film room: The first video of McCray that grabbed my attention was one drawing views by the hundreds on YouTube showing the big man throwing down a left-handed, windmill dunk. That explosion McCray exhibited on that dunk carries over the football field where he just seems to blow through blockers on the way to the quarterback. His prep coach, Brett Hickman, compares McCray favorably to former Pirate and NFL defensive lineman Jay Ross.

XAVIER MCIVER, Defensive tackle (6-1, 282) Cheraw HS, Cheraw, South Carolina

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 106 defensive tackle nationally, No. 29 in South Carolina.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 88 defensive tackle nationally No. 25 in South Carolina.

Other FBS offers: Akron, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, Central Florida, South Florida, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

Recruiting tale: Even though they’d offered him a scholarship, the Pirates weren’t really on McIver’s radar when he agreed to accompany Cheraw wide receiver teammate Jalen Coit (N.C. State signee) on an unofficial visit to Greenville for a Junior Day function in March. McIver was mainly looking at Central Florida, South Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia at the time. But the time on campus that day altered McIver’s thought process, leading to another visit in early June, which clinched his commitment a month later.

Senior year stats/honors: McIver produced 73 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and forced a pair of fumbles in 12 games. … Recorded a season-best 11 tackles in 34-20 loss against Lake City. … Chosen for the South Carolina squad that faced off against North Carolina in the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Fast fact: As a member of the Cheraw basketball squad, McIver averaged 9.8 points and 7.7 rebounds as a junior.

From the film room: According to his prep coach Andy Poole, McIver is a student of the game who studies film religiously. “He’s a surgeon on the field,” Poole said. McIver is also a quick, powerful athlete who consistently beat double-team blocks as a senior. He plays low, which gives him greater leverage when coming out of his stance. McIver is also a durable player who rarely came off the field this season for Cheraw.

KEATON MITCHELL, Running back (5-9 170) Eagles Landing Christian HS, McDonough, Georgia

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 2 stars, No. 35 all-purpose back nationally, No. 225 in Georgia.

(Rivals.com) 3 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 149 running back nationally, No. 199 in Georgia.

Other FBS offers: Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Miami Ohio, Middle Tennessee State, Nebraska, Temple, Troy, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

Recruiting tale: East Carolina was the first to offer Mitchell back in November 2018 while Scottie Montgomery was still head coach. Houston’s staff picked up the recruitment in December and got him on campus in March 2019 for an unofficial visit. But it was a September official visit to watch the Pirates play William & Mary and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium that sealed the deal for Mitchell, who committecd on Oct. 27.

Senior year stats/honors: Helped Eagles Landing Christian to a fourth straight Georgia Class A Private school championship as a senior by rushing for 2,030 yards and 43 touchdowns. … Also caught nine passes for 162 yards and a score. … Had 192 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the state finals on Dec. 13 against Wesleyan Christian (33-13 win). … Selected to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s all-star team. … Region 5 Player of the Year as voted on by the league coaches.

Fast fact: Mitchell’s father, Anthony, was a defensive back on the 2000 Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens.

In the field room: In baseball terms, Mitchell is a home run hitter because he can score from anywhere on the field. As evidence, he produced 88 touchdowns over his final two prep seasons. Blessed with blazing speed – he runs a 10.99-second 100-meter dash – Mitchell can take a handoff and be through a hole before you can blink. But he’s not simply a sprinter. Mitchell is shifty, elusive, can change direction on a dime and knows how to follow and use his blockers.

JAQUAEZ POWELL, Center (6-4, 305) Southwest Edgecombe HS, Pinetops, North Carolina

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 32 center nationally, No. 52 in North Carolina.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unraked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 12 center nationally, No. 48 in North Carolina.

Other FBS offers: Charlotte, Georgia State

Recruiting tale: Growing up only about 30 minutes from Greenville, Powell naturally received his first offer from the Pirates in March 2019. He attended a Junior Day at ECU later that month and committed on April 12. “Once I got an offer from East Carolina it was over,” Powell told The Wilson Times on signing day.

Senior season stats/honors: Spearheaded an offensive line that helped Southwest Edgecombe average 290.5 yards rushing per game and produce two 1,000-yard backs. … Powell made 20 pancake blocks, achieving a single-game high of nine against North Edgecombe. … Made 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on defense. … A first-team All-Eastern Plains 2-A Conference selection.

Fast fact: Powell’s cousin is former Tarboro and Ohio State defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis.

From the film room: Combine that 6-4, 305-pound frame with 4.9 40-yard dash speed, and you’ve got a mini-tank knocking holes into opposing defenses for you. That’s exactly what Powell has done consistently in addition to handling all the snaps for Southwest Edgecombe the last two seasons. He is a huge presence in the middle of the offensive line who gets on defenders quickly and engages with authority.

*ELIJAH ROBINSON, Defensive end (6-4, 250) Ashley HS, Wilmington/Louisburg College

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 8 JUCO weakside defensive end nationally.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 23 JUCO defensive end nationally.

Other FBS offers: None.

Recruiting tale: As a 6-3, 190-pounder coming out of high school, Robinson had no offers despite a stellar prep career. He wound up at Louisburg, where he was redshirted as a freshman in 2018. During the year off, Robinson grew to 6-4 and 240 pounds, a spurt that prompted Louisburg coach Chris Tolbert to tip off ECU assistant Jeff Hanson. Hanson invited Robinson to ECU’s summer camp where he impressed enough to earn a scholarship on June 22. Robinson committed to the Pirates on June 30.

Redshirt freshman year stats/honors: Limited to five games due to some nagging injuries, Robinson made 11 tackles and a sack in his only season at Louisburg.

Fast fact: Robinson was all conference in football and basketball, led his lacrosse team in scoring and had double-digit wins as a wrestler as a senior at Ashley High School.

From the film room: The way Robinson added size during his redshirt season tells you he has a strong work ethic. And that motor doesn’t stop once he’s on the field, where he’s going full tilt until the whistle blows on every play. Fast off the edge and adept at using his hands to ward off blockers, Robinson reminds me of a taller version of former ECU sack leader Nate Harvey.

*JASON ROMERO Jr., Defensive end (6-4, 235) Scotland HS, Laurinburg, North Carolina

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 59 weakside defensive end, No. 45 in North Carolina.

(Rivals.com) 3 stars, No. 35 in North Carolina.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 179 defensive end, No. 58 in North Carolina.

Other FBS offers: Duke, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Temple, Wake Forest.

Recruiting tale: Originally committed to Duke just before his junior season in 2018, but Romero backed off that pledge on Dec. 1, 2018, and re-opened his recruitment. He logged a string of unofficial visits to East Carolina in 2019 before finally choosing the Pirates on June 24.

Senior season stats/honors: Made 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and three quarterback hurries as a senior. … Had a season-high 14 tackles against Pinecrest. … Earned a spot on the All-Sandhills 4-A Conference first team.

Fast fact: The affects of Hurricane Florence in 2018 forced Romero to relocate to his grandparents’ home in Durham for several weeks and miss one Scotland game. He returned to make seven tackles in his first game back against Hoke County.

From the film room: Romero has the potential to be an elite pass rusher at the next level. He’s been highly productive in one of the state’s toughest 4-A leagues. Romero plays with the speed of a linebacker, but is strong enough that on one highlight film play he tackled both the blocker and the ballcarrier at the same time. In addition, Scotland coach Richard Bailey calls Romero “a hype guy,” who energizes and inspires his teammates.

TYLER SAVAGE, Wide receiver (6-3, 190) John Champe HS, Aldie, Virginia

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 244 wide receiver nationally, No. 35 in Virginia.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 254 wide receiver nationally, No. 36 in Virginia.

Other FBS offers: Appalachian State, Kent State, Temple

Recruiting tale: The first offer for Savage came from East Carolina on April 20, just days after he took an unofficial visit to Greenville. He’s make two returns trips before giving his pledge to the Pirates on July 1.

Senior season stats/honors: Savage began the season in style with an eight-catch, 115-yard, three-touchdown performance. … But his senior year would end abruptly when he suffered a broken collarbone.

Fast fact: Savage participated in the 2017 International Bowl as a member of the USA Under-17 national team. The bowl is an eight-game series between 16 teams representing Canada, Japan and the United States.

From the film room: John Champe coach Jason Dawson calls Savage “the most athletic player to walk the halls at Champe High School.” That’s not hard to believe watching his highlight video, which shows a receiver in the mold of former ECU star Trevon Brown. Like Brown, Savage has a long frame that gives him an advantage against defenders on jump balls and enough speed to be a threat deep. Because of his size, he’s a difficult player to bring to the ground for defensive backs and he has some nice moves that make him a threat to generate yards after the catch.

*WALT STRIBLING, Offensive line (6-6, 310) Fluvanna HS, Palmyra, Virginia

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 192 offensive tackle nationally, No. 50 in Virginia.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 182 offensive tackle nationally, No. 52 in Virginia.

Other FBS offers: none.

Recruiting tale: Members of ECU’s coaching staff were first exposed to Stribling while still working for coach Mike Houston at James Madison. Stribling attended camp at JMU as a sophomore and apparently made an impression because when Houston moved to Greenville they picked up his recruitment and invited him to an ECU Junior Day function on March 23. An offer came two days later, followed by an official visit on May 17. Stribling then committed on May 19.

Senior season stats/honors: Helped Fluvanna reach the playoffs for a second straight season. … Named to the All-Jefferson District first team on offense. … Also selected to the All-Region 3C team.

Fast fact: Stribling reported to Fluvanna as a freshman standing 6-1. By the time his sophomore season rolled around he’d grown to 6-6.

From the film room: This guy is a true road grader, who just pushes anything in his path out of the way. Stribling has natural speed and agility that have been enhanced by a strong work ethic in the weight room. He may need some time to develop his pass blocking skills since he’s played in a run-oriented offense in high school. But Stribling has the length, long arms and ability of a future starter at offensive tackle for ECU.

RYAN STUBBLEFIELD, Quarterback (5-10, 190) Foster HS, Richmond Texas

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 2 stars, No. 105 Pro-style quarterback, No. 329 in Texas.

(Rivals.com) Unranked.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 87 Pocket passer, No. 298 in Texas.

Other FBS offers: Kent State

Recruiting tale: Once committed to Kent State, Stubblefield backed off that pledge in late November soon after the Pirates stepped up with an offer. ECU had been recruiting Stubblefield since last summer when he and his family drove to Greenville so he could attend football camp. The decision by Reid Herring to enter the transfer portal in late September increased ECU’s need for quarterbacks and may have prompted its late offer to Stubblefield in October. He wound up committing to the Pirates just four days before the early signing period began.

Senior season stats/honors: One of the most productive players in the Houston metro area as a senior, Stubblefield passed for 3,181 yards and 36 touchdowns, while also rushing for 392 yards and two more scores. … Was only intercepted eight times in 314 passes. … A finalist for Houston area offensive player of the year.

Fast fact: Stubblefield’s best friend is defensive tackle Chidozie Nwanko, who has signed to play for ECU’s American Athletic Conference rival Houston.

From the film room: Yes, Stubblefield is on the short side for a major-college quarterback. But, hey, remember Russell Wilson? Stubblefield is a quarterback with a similar style. He has a powerful arm and can be seen launching accurate throws of 60 yards in his game highlight film. And like Wilson, he’s very elusive and has that escapability to elude the rush when things start closing in around him. On film, Stubblefield looks faster than many defensive backs when he takes off to run.

SEAN TUCKER, Cornerback (6-0, 170) H.D. Woodson HS, Washington, DC.

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 74 cornerback nationally, No. 8 in DC.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, No. 14 in DC.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 89 cornerback nationally, No. 14 in DC.

Other FBS offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Kent State, Massachusetts, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Recruiting tale: Offered by the Pirates just after national signing day last February, Tucker made a trip to check out ECU in May and made a verbal commitment a month later, just 24 hours before Woodson teammate Teylor Jackson made his pledge.

Senior season stats/honors: Mad 15 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interceptions in seven games. … Had a season-high five tackles in a loss against rival Dunbar. … Starred on a defense that surrendered just 14.6 points per game and had five shutouts.

Fast fact: Father, Don Hursey, played at Woodson as did his cousin, Sherrard Harrington, who went on to play defensive back at Colorado.

From the film room: Tucker thrives competing on that corneback “island” where he’s matched up one-on-one against a receiver. He has that natural ability to transfer from a back pedal to full sprint in a split second. Tucker isn’t the biggest guy at corner, but plays physical and with no fear.

SUIRAD WARE, Defensive tackle (6-0, 280) Highland Springs HS, Richmond, Virginia

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 2 stars, No. 194 defensive tackle nationally, No. 66 in Virginia.

(Rivals.com) 2 stars, unranked.

(ESPN.com) Unranked.

Other FBS offers: Coastal Carolina

Recruiting tale: ECU had a lengthy courtship with Ware, but he didn’t announce his decision to join the Pirates until the opening day of the early signing period Dec. 18. The Pirates extended an offer in July, but Ware didn’t come to campus until October for a recruiting visit. That look was all it took for Ware and his family decide that ECU was his college destination.

Senior season stats/honors: A two-way starter on the offensive line and at defensive end for an 11-1 Highland Springs squad. … Helped offense average 33.8 points, while starring for a defense that limited foes to 12.6 points. … Was named to the Class 5A Region B team as an offensive guard and defensive end.

Fast fact: Ware was one of three FBS signees during the early period from the Highland Springs defense along with fellow ECU recruit David Laney (safety) and Clemson pledge Malcom Green (safety).

From the film room: Ware began his prep career as a linebacker, and you can see why becuase he covers ground with linebacker speed. But what really jumps out about Ware is the furious and aggressive way he comes out of his stance. Ware literally catapults himself through blockers play after play on his highlight film. When he can’t get by them, Ware is adept at using his hands to move them out of his way. Whether it’s from end or tackle, he always creates a surge for the defense. The “sleeper” in the ECU class, in my opinion.

*TEAGAN WILK, Safety (5-11, 180) Berwick HS, Berwick, Pennsylvania

In the ratings: (247Sports.com) 3 stars, No. 118 safety nationally, No. 21 in Pennsylvania.

(Rivals.com) 3 stars, No. 46 safety nationally, No. 8 in Pennsylvania.

(ESPN.com) 3 stars, No. 138 cornerback nationally, No. 23 in Pennsylvania.

Other FBS offers: Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Massachusetts, Miami Ohio, Navy, Northern Illinois, Old Dominion, Troy.

Recruiting tale: The process was pretty much over for Wilk once East Carolina extended a scholarship offer in June after seeing him perform at the Pirate football camp. Wilk immediately returned to Greenville for a visit on June 14 before giving a verbal commitment June 21.

Senior season stats/honors: Starred on both sides of the ball for Berwick. … Made three interceptions in one game against Wilkes-Barre. … Helped Berwick defense limit foes to 11.6 points per game. … Pennsylvania Football Writers District 2 all-state selection. … Set school career interception record with 17.

Fast fact: Wilk began his high school career at Southern Columbia, where he intercepted five passes as a freshman starter.

From the film room: Wilk’s highlight film is just that – play after play after play of him picking off passes, running for touchdowns or knocking down ballcarriers. Because of his great vision and closing speed, you can usually find Wilk around the football. Those abilities, and the hands of a wide receiver (note the one-handed pick in the end zone on his video!) have made him an interception machine in high school. Wilk kind of reminds me of former Pirate safety standout Damon Magazu.