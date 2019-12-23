Monday, December 23, 2019

East Carolina holds off Charlotte behind Gardner; ECU edges 49ers for ‘Christmas present’ of a win…UConn, ECU, Houston All Win Sunday…UCF isn’t overlooking underdog Marshall in Gasparilla Bowl…Virginia men’s basketball can’t score, and it proves costly against South Carolina…Panthers’ embarrassing loss to Colts exacerbated by Butler’s ejection, Grier’s picks…The Redskins have found the perfect formula: Show some fight but lose anyway…Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas suspended two games for entering stands, Sixers fans banned for a year
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Basketball News
Pirates surge past Charlotte Bonesville.net
Pirates Rally Past Charlotte For Third Straight Win ecupirates.com
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Gardner drops 23 in ECU’s 60-56 victory over Charlotte WITN 7
December 22nd, 11 p.m. Sports; East Carolina basketball gets home win against Charlotte WCTI 12
ECU Slides Past Charlotte 60-56 For Third Straight Victory Rivals
247 Sports
Charlotte 49ers fall to East Carolina after big early lead Charlotte Observer
East Carolina holds off Charlotte behind Gardner USA Today
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- UConn, ECU, Houston All Win Sunday
- UConn Rises to 10-0, Defeats Oklahoma in Hall of Fame Showcase
- Bowl Preview: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Cincinnati Enquirer
- Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder’s shoulder ‘full go’ for Birmingham Bowl
- Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Josiah Deguara living up to Travis Kelce comparisons
Tampa Bay Times
- USF’s Jeff Scott hires FAU’s Glenn Spencer as defensive coordinator
- No. 19 FSU Seminoles rally from late deficit to beat USF Bulls
Orlando Sentinel
Relive the 10 best moments of the Memphis Tigers football season so far Memphis Commercial Appeal
Houston Chronicle
- UH cruises to win over Portland in Diamond Head Classic opener
- Men’s basketball preview: Houston vs. Georgia Tech
Second half of SMU’s season didn’t live up to magical first 2 months Dallas Morning News
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Carolina over Cavs: Gamecocks stun No. 9 Virginia in Charlottesville Columbia The State
Virginia men’s basketball can’t score, and it proves costly against South Carolina Washington Post
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- South Carolina upsets No. 9 Virginia behind Bolden’s bold moves
- Depths of U.Va.’s early-season struggles on offense jarring
- ODU snaps 8-game losing streak with win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Charleston Post and Courier
- Slow start dooms Citadel basketball at N.C. State
- Clemson’s Lawrence, Ohio State’s Fields, a pair of Georgia QBs, to meet in Fiesta Bowl
Raleigh News and Observer
- Markell Johnson’s triple-double leads NC State past The Citadel
- David West looks to create a collegiate-aged path to the NBA completely separate from the NCAA
Cade Carney appreciates opportunities through Wake Forest as football career comes to an end Winston Salem Journal
LSU team arrives in Atlanta hobbled Atlanta Journal Constitution
The Associated Press
- Johnson’s triple-double helps NC St. beat The Citadel 83-63
- LSU freshman cornerback Stingley will be tested vs Oklahoma
- Washington fires offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan
- Wide Open CFP: Dynamic receivers highlight playoff match ups
- Some of 2019’s most memorable games decided by blown calls
