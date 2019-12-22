Pirates surge past Charlotte

GREENVILLE — East Carolina overcame a 10-point deficit early in the second half for a 60-56 nonconference win over Charlotte at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum on Sunday.

Sophomore Jayden Gardner had 23 points and seven rebounds as ECU (5-7) won its third straight. The Pirates outscored the 49ers (6-5) by 15 points during the 30 minutes and 40 seconds that Gardner was on the floor.

Sophomore Tremont Robinson-White had 18 points before fouling out. He played 26:!2 and was a plus-10 on the plus-minus chart.

“I thought our guys showed some character and some toughness,” said ECU coach Joe Dooley. “We had five consecutive stops to wrap things up.”

Charlotte had its biggest lead at 28-17 with 2:18 left in the first half.

The visitors went in front for the last time at 56-55 with 1:31 to go on a layup by Drew Edwards, who led the 49ers with 12 points.

Two free throws by Gardner with 38 seconds remaining put the Pirates ahead to stay at 57-56.

ECU made 14 of 17 foul shots in the last 20 minutes after sinking just four of 10 from the line in the first half.

Tyrie Jackson and Tristen Newton had five points each in the win.

Newton had seven rebounds and three assists as the Pirates took the battle on the boards, 37-30. J.J. Miles grabbed six caroms and scored three points. Brandon Suggs finished with four points and Charles Coleman tallied two.

ECU hosts Eastern Kentucky (3-9) on Saturday at 4 p.m.