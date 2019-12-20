Friday, December 20, 2019

ECU Opens Palm Beach Classic Against Northwestern…Houston, ECU football thrilled to land four-star QB Mason Garcia…Social media aids in Pirate recruiting efforts …Pirates add different dimension to RB room with Harris, Mitchell…Houston Defeats UTEP, 77-57, Thursday…Bahamas Bowl will match two high-powered running games in Charlotte and Buffalo…Balanced scoring attack helps Duke men’s basketball knock off Wofford…Carolina scores 2 late goals, rallies past Avalanche 3-1 …James Wiseman Says He Will Leave Memphis and Enter the N.B.A. Draft; James Wiseman’s abandonment of possible dream season at Memphis will have lasting impact
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
The Bradsher Beat
A message to the Big Guy Bonesville.net
ECU Opens Palm Beach Classic Against Northwestern ecupirates.com
Heat is on to be Ahlers’ backup Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Social media aids in Pirate recruiting efforts WNCT 9
Houston, ECU football thrilled to land four-star QB Mason Garcia WITN 7
247 Sports
- Pirates get their guy at tight end in Shane Calhoun
- Pirates add different dimension to RB room with Harris, Mitchell
Around the American Athletic Conference
theamerican.org
- Houston Defeats UTEP, 77-57, Thursday
- Five Women’s Soccer Players Earn Scholar All-America Status
- American Digital Network to Carry 15 Women’s Basketball Contests in 2020
- Bowl Preview: Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
Cincinnati Bearcats football: DE ready to face ex-team, Boston College in Birmingham Bowl Cincinnati Enquirer
UCF players hit Tampa roller coasters, embrace festive atmosphere ahead of Gasparilla Bowl Orlando Sentinel
Temple coach Rod Carey covers many bases with his 21-member recruiting class Philadelphia Inquirer
SMU-Florida Atlantic prediction: In a true road game, can the Mustangs pull out a Boca Raton Bowl victory? Dallas Morning News
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- 901 Hoops: James Wiseman withdraws from Memphis for NBA Draft, Tigers top Vols
- Reactions to James Wiseman leaving Memphis put the blame on NCAA rules
- James Wiseman is the ultimate Memphis what if. This can’t be what the NCAA wanted | Giannotto
- Will James Wiseman’s departure have any affect on Memphis’ recruiting efforts?
- Memphis starting offensive lineman Scottie Dill to miss his final game due to mutual decision
Washington Post
- Wiseman leaves Memphis after three games
- James Wiseman saw he didn’t need college. Does the NCAA see it needs James Wisemans?
- Plenty of blame to go around in James Wiseman saga, and the NBA deserves its share
What James Wiseman’s departure means for Memphis ESPN
James Wiseman’s abandonment of possible dream season at Memphis will have lasting impact Sporting News
James Wiseman Says He Will Leave Memphis and Enter the N.B.A. Draft New York Times
UH pulls away to take down UTEP Houston Chronicle
Pittman was immovable object in Army-Navy game Annapolis Capital
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Charlotte Observer
- Bahamas Bowl will match two high-powered running games in Charlotte and Buffalo
- Charlotte 49ers rush past Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Ben Finley to bring a familiar name, similar game to N.C. State
Raleigh News and Observer
- Balanced scoring attack helps Duke men’s basketball knock off Wofford
- Why beating Wofford is a signature win for No. 4 Duke
Winston Salem Journal
- College bowl season starts tonight. Here’s a ranking of all 39 bowl games.
- WSSU will finally be back at the Gaines Center on Saturday with key matchup against St. Aug’s
- Ram Ramblings: N.C. A&T, WSSU bands finish season ranked No. 1
- N.C. State loses to No. 12 Auburn, 79-73
- A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin makes most of his second chance at football
- Appalachian State basketball team beats South Alabama
The Associated Press
- Charlotte, Buffalo meet in Nassau, both seeking 1st bowl win
- Patterson rushes Buffalo’s expectations and Bahamas Bowl
- Last Love: Utah State playing Kent State in Frisco Bowl
- Mayo Clinic announces college football’s comeback players
- Utah gets a big flip on Day 2 of early signing period
- Stars Simmons, Young lead defenses in Clemson-Ohio St clash
- New Mexico quarterback’s indecent exposure charge dismissed
