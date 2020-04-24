Thursday, April 23, 2020

BAILEY: Pirate football update with Coach Mike Houston…A pair of Pirate alumni share their collective past…ECU Swimming and Diving Sees Season Come to a Halt…Aidan Ryan Grabs New ECU Offer and Breaks Down the Very Latest…Ireland’s ban on large gatherings does not impact Navy-Notre Dame football game, Navy AD says…Analysis: Expect college football to take slow road back…Baseball in the minors is facing huge changes …The NFL draft is an overblown spectacle. Thank God it’s almost here….N.F.L. Draft 2020: Joe Burrow Goes First , Then What?…Ron Rivera’s home draft room is ready to go, with his family and dogs there to help…Red Sox’ Alex Cora Suspended Through 2020 in Sign-Stealing Scandal…Tiger, Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to play in TV golf match
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville Rewind: Jon Gilbert was hired from Southern Miss as ECU’s AD in December, 2018
A pair of Pirate alumni share their collective past The East Carolinian
WNCT 9
Aidan Ryan Grabs New ECU Offer and Breaks Down the Very Latest Rivals
247 Sports
Newton never wavered as a rookie Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Coaching Confidential: Which Assistant Coach Will Make The Best Head Coach? Baseball America
USA Baseball Launches “Fun At Bat At Home” USA Baseball
Around the American Athletic Conference
The American’s 2020 NFL Draft Preview theamerican.org
Tampa Bay Times
- USF gets pledge from Satellite Beach tight end Gunnar Greenwald
- As draft looms, USF’s Mitch Wilcox puts combine ‘debacle’ in past
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF NFL draft preview: Gabe Davis, Nevelle Clarke among Knights hoping to get drafted
- UCF secondary coach says his players have been directly impacted by coronavirus
Jeremiah Williams from Simeon High in Chicago commits to Temple Philadelphia Inquirer
Despite coronavirus restrictions, SMU’s James Proche hasn’t skipped a beat with NFL draft preparations Dallas Morning News
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- Memphis basketball adds preferred walk-on Conor Glennon
- Memphis adds top transfer Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech’s leading scorer last season
NFL draft breakdown: A quick look at TU, OSU and OU prospects Tulsa World
Annapolis Capital
- Ireland’s ban on large gatherings does not impact Navy-Notre Dame football game, Navy AD says
- Navy nose guard Jackson Pittman considered a ‘sleeper’ prospect ahead of NFL draft
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Winston Salem Journal
- Analysis: Expect college football to take slow road back
- Wake Forest’s John Currie, Dave Clawson, during videoconference with fans, discuss prospects of football season
- Two international WSSU track athletes who couldn’t make it home are staying with a teammate and her family
Raleigh News and Observer
- NC State names Ben Broussard as Wolfpack Club’s new executive director
- How high could UNC’s Charlie Heck and Jason Strowbridge be drafted?
Columbia The State
- Next in line? Tee Higgins ready to join group of Clemson receivers excelling in NFL
- The key traits that might separate DJ Wonnum as an NFL draft prospect
- The final word on Isaiah Simmons and Clemson’s NFL Draft hopefuls
- Clemson ‘unicorn’ Isaiah Simmons describes best way to use him in NFL
Berkeley’s ‘Goliath’ transformed into NFL prospect after transferring to S.C. State Charleston Post and Courier
For Lincoln Riley, there is no veteran QB presence for the first time since 2012 Tulsa World
Column: Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw used her voice to empower women. She retired as a legend after 33 seasons and 2 national titles with the Irish. Chicago Tribune
Leave a comment