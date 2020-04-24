Friday, April 24, 2020

15 years later Ricky Brooks still remembers his shining moment at ECU…Pirates trying to keep ‘mental momentum’ going during isolation…NFL draft Round 1 not remarkable, certainly memorable…Ron Rivera, Jack Del Rio know something about great pass rushers. Enter Chase Young….By drafting Derrick Brown, Panthers must think it’s 1983. So much for Rhule innovating…NHL would consider resuming in Raleigh, but lack of practice ice stands as obstacle…SEC has record-setting 15 first-round selections…Bundesliga to return in May if German government gives approval; Spain Plans to Play Soccer Again, Very Carefully
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Classic Rewind Preview: ECU, Texas Tech Square Off In galleryfurniture.com Bowl (’00) ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
- 15 years later Ricky Brooks still remembers his shining moment at ECU
- ECU works to keep enrollment rates up
Pirate football update with Coach Mike Houston WNCT 9
100 in 100: Dare County’s Emanuel Davis, CFL Grey cup winner North State Journal
247 Sports
- Pirates trying to keep ‘mental momentum’ going during isolation
- ECU Football 2020 Player Expectations: P Luke Larsen
Barber bids farewell, pursuing professional path Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
UC football lands commitment from 3-star wide receiver Will Pauling Cincinnati Enquirer
Will USF have another congested quarterback room in 2021? Tampa Bay Times
UCF podcast: The latest on UCF sports and the coronavirus Orlando Sentinel
Jeremiah Williams from Simeon High in Chicago commits to Temple Philadelphia Inquirer
Memphis Commercial Appeal
- For Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield, NFL Draft is chance to unwind during hiatus
- Memphis adds top transfer Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech’s leading scorer last season
Annapolis Capital
- Navy football’s Michael Pifer hopes to be snapped up by an NFL franchise
- Navy nose guard Jackson Pittman considered a ‘sleeper’ prospect ahead of NFL Draft
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
UNC basketball loses another point guard, this time to the transfer portal Raleigh News and Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- John Dell talks with Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams of the CIAA
- App Trail: App State basketball picks up transfer from James Madison
Columbia The State
- He’s a 49er! Javon Kinlaw becomes highest selected Gamecock since Clowney
- Simmons to Arizona: Clemson star selected in NFL Draft’s 1st round
- AJ Terrell becomes second Clemson player taken in first round of NFL Draft
Charleston Post and Courier
- Citadel football’s new turf going in stitch by stitch at Johnson Hagood Stadium
- Gamecocks’ Javon Kinlaw, from Goose Creek, picked by 49ers in first round of NFL Draft
- Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell selected in first round of NFL Draft
- NASCAR, PGA using South Carolina to reboot coronavirus-interrupted seasons
Pandemic leaves MAC and CSU athletic departments scrambling to cut costs, replace lost revenues Crain’s Cleveland Business
