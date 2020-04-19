Sunday, April 19, 2020

Classic Rewind: Comeback Makes It All Peachy for East Carolina, 37-34…Josh Hawkins Makes the Most of his XFL Shot …Bland faith: Former Rose JV coach, Pirate set to lead…Jaguars riding with Gardner Minshew, but QB could be in their 2020 NFL draft plans…Pandemic a bigger threat to NCAA amateurism ideal than jersey sales, video games …Money issues are at the root of most college athletic department’s worries these days…From YouTube workouts to long-distance phone calls, international athletes stuck on college campuses cope with the loneliness while continuing their studies…Will NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 go on? NC senators want reopening with no fans in Charlotte…NFL teams will hold a mock draft to test technology ahead of unprecedented remote event…No Dynasty Can Compare to Michael Jordan’s Bulls

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Football Recruiting

Grad transfer Chase rekindles ties with ECU Bonesville.net

Classic Rewind: (12) ECU Defeats (21) NC State In Peach Bowl, 37-34 ecupirates.com

From the vault: 1992 Peach Bowl highlights WRALSportsFan

Comeback Makes It All Peachy for East Carolina, 37-34 LA Times (AP archive)

Josh Hawkins Makes the Most of his XFL Shot WNCT 9

247 Sports

Bland faith: Former Rose JV coach, Pirate set to lead Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Jaguars riding with Gardner Minshew, but QB could be in their 2020 NFL draft plans ESPN

Around the American Athletic Conference

Meet Darnell Mooney, Tulane’s gem of a WR prospect USA Today

Former UCF receiver Gabe Davis closes in on realizing NFL dream Orlando Sentinel

Houston Chronicle

Annapolis Capital

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Guerin Emig: Pandemic a bigger threat to NCAA amateurism ideal than jersey sales, video games Tulsa World

A Grip on Sports: Money issues are at the root of most college athletic department’s worries these days The Spokesman-Review

Winston Salem Journal

Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution