Sunday, April 19, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Football Recruiting
Grad transfer Chase rekindles ties with ECU Bonesville.net
Classic Rewind: (12) ECU Defeats (21) NC State In Peach Bowl, 37-34 ecupirates.com
From the vault: 1992 Peach Bowl highlights WRALSportsFan
Comeback Makes It All Peachy for East Carolina, 37-34 LA Times (AP archive)
Josh Hawkins Makes the Most of his XFL Shot WNCT 9
247 Sports
- 2021 Class Priority Target: ATH Jayden Johnson
- Ranking college football’s top 25 wide receivers for 2020
Bland faith: Former Rose JV coach, Pirate set to lead Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Jaguars riding with Gardner Minshew, but QB could be in their 2020 NFL draft plans ESPN
Around the American Athletic Conference
Meet Darnell Mooney, Tulane’s gem of a WR prospect USA Today
Former UCF receiver Gabe Davis closes in on realizing NFL dream Orlando Sentinel
Houston Chronicle
- Memphis RB, Atascocita standout Patrick Taylor ready to make his mark in NFL
- UH athletes featured on Sports Illustrated cover
Annapolis Capital
- Will Navy football standout Malcolm Perry be selected in the NFL Draft?
- Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk confident in completion of ongoing projects
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Guerin Emig: Pandemic a bigger threat to NCAA amateurism ideal than jersey sales, video games Tulsa World
A Grip on Sports: Money issues are at the root of most college athletic department’s worries these days The Spokesman-Review
Winston Salem Journal
- State of the department: Wake Forest AD John Currie discusses revenue, expenses and ‘what we could do and what we can do’
- ‘It’s changed everything.’ For Division I coaches like App State’s Justin Watts, recruiting in the midst of COVID-19 has been an adjustment
- A changing landscape: COVID-19 has altered recruiting for highly-sought prospects across the Piedmont Triad
- NFL Draft previews: Jordan Fehr, Appalachian State
Charleston Post and Courier
- What does it mean to be a ‘freak’? Examining Clemson’s Simmons and a polarizing word
- Sapakoff: Coronavirus should tilt College of Charleston back to SoCon
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Kirby Smart’s best tweets from UGA’s ‘Virtual G-Day’
- Jeff Okudah to carry on Ohio State’s cornerback tradition in the NFL draft
