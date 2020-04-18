Saturday, April 18, 2020

Classic Rewind: ECU, NC State Battle In 24th Annual Peach Bowl (’92) …CFL Stampeders weighing options for first overall draft pick…Harrell in process of installing ECU’s new scheme virtually …Cooper announces coronavirus partnership with Duke, UNC, ECU…A doomsday scenario raises its ugly head as college athletics enters a long waiting period …FSU athletic director: ‘God help us’ if there’s no college football…For Georgia State, the sports money crunch is a squeeze…Wake Forest AD might have given tips regarding Manning’s future…Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller on coronavirus diagnosis: ‘I was shocked’…Old Dominion replaces one WNBA legend with another, hiring DeLisha Milton-Jones as women’s basketball coach…Golf just might be the best choice to get us back in the game…NBA commissioner Silver: ‘Too much uncertainty’ to discuss timeline of return…MLS extends season suspension to June 8
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
- Classic Rewind Preview: ECU, NC State Battle In 24th Annual Peach Bowl (’92)
- 1992 Peach Bowl: Daily Reflector Archive
1992 Peach Bowl Recap gopack.com
Comeback Makes It All Peachy for East Carolina LA Times (AP archive)
Stampeders weighing options for first overall draft pick Calgary Sun
The East Carolinian
- ECU to offer emergency funds for students
- Student job termination leaves some without source of income
COOPER: ECU medical school, others to begin test tracing for COVID-19 WITN 7
Harrell in process of installing ECU’s new scheme virtually 247 Sports
ECU part of state-sponsored study of COVID-19 Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
Three Players Representing The American Drafted During The 2020 WNBA Draft theamerican.org
University of Cincinnati Bearcats football adds Michigan high school safety for 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer
Seattle Storm pick USF’s Kitija Laksa in first round of WNBA draft Tampa Bay Times
UCF QB Dillon Gabriel enjoying time with family but eager to play football again Orlando Sentinel
Temple men’s basketball adjusts to roster changes during offseason Temple News
Temple’s Mia Davis named Big 5 player of the year; Villanova’s Harry Perretta earns coach of the year honors Philadelphia Inquirer
Memphis Announces Football Flashback Memphis Tigers
TU signs another Chicago-area basketball standout, Christian Shumate Tulsa World
‘A beautiful thing’: Brother of current Shocker is latest to commit to WSU basketball Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Cooper announces coronavirus partnership with Duke, UNC, ECU
- UNC System scales back its budget request to legislators amid coronavirus pandemic
- How Duke’s basketball brotherhood is helping to feed the hungry during COVID-19 pandemic
Winston Salem Journal
- A doomsday scenario raises its ugly head as college athletics enters a long waiting period
- A changing landscape: COVID-19 has altered recruiting for highly-sought prospects across the Piedmont Triad
North Carolina offensive lineman Avery Jones hits transfer portal NBC Sports
Greg McElroy: College football will be played ‘come hell or high water’ al.com
Tampa Bay Times
- FSU athletic director: ‘God help us’ if there’s no college football
- Not so fast, college football fans. Pandemic could keep things sidelined
Fayetteville Observer
- Wake Forest AD might have given tips regarding Manning’s future
- Why UNCP is rejoining Conference Carolinas
- MLB draft’s new limits could ‘crush’ baseball dreams — especially among minorities
- Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller on coronavirus diagnosis: ‘I was shocked’
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Old Dominion replaces one WNBA legend with another, hiring DeLisha Milton-Jones as women’s basketball coach
- RB Ronnie Walker returns to home state to play for U.Va., DE Justus Reed will spend seventh season of eligibility with Hokies
Charleston Post and Courier
- Gamecocks’ Herbert Harrigan, Harris taken in first round of WNBA Draft
- WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel was the voice of a generation
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- For Georgia State, the sports money crunch is a squeeze
- College football shouldn’t be played if players are at risk of COVID-19
