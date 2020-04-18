Saturday, April 18, 2020

Classic Rewind: ECU, NC State Battle In 24th Annual Peach Bowl (’92) …CFL Stampeders weighing options for first overall draft pick…Harrell in process of installing ECU’s new scheme virtually …Cooper announces coronavirus partnership with Duke, UNC, ECU…A doomsday scenario raises its ugly head as college athletics enters a long waiting period …FSU athletic director: ‘God help us’ if there’s no college football…For Georgia State, the sports money crunch is a squeeze…Wake Forest AD might have given tips regarding Manning’s future…Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller on coronavirus diagnosis: ‘I was shocked’…Old Dominion replaces one WNBA legend with another, hiring DeLisha Milton-Jones as women’s basketball coach…Golf just might be the best choice to get us back in the game…NBA commissioner Silver: ‘Too much uncertainty’ to discuss timeline of return…MLS extends season suspension to June 8

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

ecupirates.com

1992 Peach Bowl Recap gopack.com

Comeback Makes It All Peachy for East Carolina LA Times (AP archive)

Stampeders weighing options for first overall draft pick Calgary Sun

The East Carolinian

COOPER: ECU medical school, others to begin test tracing for COVID-19 WITN 7

Harrell in process of installing ECU’s new scheme virtually 247 Sports

ECU part of state-sponsored study of COVID-19 Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

Three Players Representing The American Drafted During The 2020 WNBA Draft theamerican.org

University of Cincinnati Bearcats football adds Michigan high school safety for 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer

Seattle Storm pick USF’s Kitija Laksa in first round of WNBA draft Tampa Bay Times

UCF QB Dillon Gabriel enjoying time with family but eager to play football again Orlando Sentinel

Temple men’s basketball adjusts to roster changes during offseason Temple News

Temple’s Mia Davis named Big 5 player of the year; Villanova’s Harry Perretta earns coach of the year honors Philadelphia Inquirer

Memphis Announces Football Flashback Memphis Tigers

TU signs another Chicago-area basketball standout, Christian Shumate Tulsa World

‘A beautiful thing’: Brother of current Shocker is latest to commit to WSU basketball Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

North Carolina offensive lineman Avery Jones hits transfer portal NBC Sports

Greg McElroy: College football will be played ‘come hell or high water’ al.com

Tampa Bay Times

Fayetteville Observer

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution