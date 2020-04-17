Friday, April 17, 2020

Pirates’ offense showed growth in last four games of 2019…East Carolina Athletics Turn to Virtual Online Tours…UNC governor sought delay in ECU trustee appointment…Former ECU basketball head coach Charlie Harrison passes away…Josh Hawkins agrees to terms with Atlanta Falcons…Jeff Scott on taking the job at USF: Dabo said, “This is one of those jobs you want”…AAC task force studies ways UCF, peers can resume football operations…ODU women’s lacrosse program announces it’s going to American Athletic Conference…Clemson, USC athletic departments project modest financial hits from coronavirus…Joe Burrow the latest QB transfer in a long line of NFL draft success stories…PGA Tour aims to resume in June without fans
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville Rewind: Some of Pirates’ biggest moments, 2010-2019 by
Back, back, back … in 2016
Travis Watkins hit a 3-run walkoff home run for an 8-6 win over Virginia in the NCAA baseball tournament in 2016. The Pirates descended from Cloud Nine to top William & Mary, 8-4, the following day for the Charlottesville regional championship.
The Cavaliers had won the College World Series in 2015 and were ranked No. 10 when they fell victim to a 5-run rally by ECU in the bottom of the ninth.
That man Watkins hit two homers in the first game of the ensuing Super Regional at Texas Tech for an 8-6 win. It was the Pirates’ first-ever triumph in four Super Regional series. ECU had chances to win the second game but the Red Raiders prevailed, 3-1, in 13 innings.
ecupirates.com
- Classic Rewind Preview: ECU, NC State Battle In 24th Annual Peach Bowl (’92)
- Turner Earns NFF Hampshire Honor Society Membership
The East Carolinian
- Pirates’ offense showed growth in last four games of 2019
- Former ECU basketball head coach Charlie Harrison passes away
- Pass/Fail option affects ECU nursing school admissions
- Sup Dogs’ victory shows resilience, unity of Pirate Nation
WNCT 9
- One-on-one with ECU Basketball Coach Joe Dooley
- East Carolina Athletics Turn to Virtual Online Tours
247 Sports
- ECU among final six for guard transfer Koreem Ozier
- Josh Hawkins agrees to terms with Atlanta Falcons
- The Rest of the Story: Pat Dye brings Hal Baird to Auburn (sub req’d)
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- Kraft on spring sports scenarios: We’ll never know
- UNC governor sought delay in ECU trustee appointment
Herd’s women soccer gets two transfers from ECU Huntington Herald-Dispatch
Around the American Athletic Conference
2020 Conference Wrap: The American D1Baseball.com
Jeff Scott on taking the job at USF: Dabo said, “This is one of those jobs you want” TigerNet
ODU women’s lacrosse program announces it’s going to American Athletic Conference Norfolk Virginian Pilot
American Athletic Conference Adds Old Dominion as an Affiliate Member in Women’s Lacrosse theamerican.org
The Associated Press
- Preparing for budget crunch, conferences ask NCAA for relief
- University of Cincinnati drops men’s soccer in virus fallout
247 Sports
- Looking ahead at SMU’s 2020 schedule
- 5-star recruit Jalen Green will opt for G League
- What is Cincinnati getting in Michigan transfer David DeJulius?
Cincinnati Enquirer
- Michigan transfer David DeJulius commits to Cincinnati Bearcats
- Opinion: Top 10 University of Cincinnati Bearcats All-Decade football players
Tampa Bay Times
- As pandemic persists, USF and AAC brace for possible budget crisis
- Not so fast, college football fans. Pandemic could keep things sidelined
Orlando Sentinel
- AAC task force studies ways UCF, peers can resume football operations
- Coronavirus alters Adrian Killins’, Darrynton Evans’ path to NFL draft
Florida high school DB Malichi Lowery said good relationships steered him to Temple Philadelphia Inquirer
NOLA.com
- Tulane CB Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes didn’t let life’s challenges stop him from chasing NFL dream
- ‘There’s a way’ of bringing sports back in 2020, Anthony Fauci says. Here’s how.
In meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, College Football Playoff committee indicates games on halt until class resumes Dallas Morning News
Memphis basketball strength coach gets creative to keep Tigers in shape at home Memphis Commercial Appeal
Tulsa World
- TU adds junior college forward Rodgerick Brown to signing class
- Guerin Emig: Mike Boynton reminds us it isn’t just football coaches impacted by pandemic
Annapolis Capital
- Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has doubts about college football season starting on time
- Navy stadiums to participate in #LightItBlue campaign supporting coronavirus first responders
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
ESPN
- Joe Burrow the latest QB transfer in a long line of NFL draft success stories
- College Football’s alternate realities: Conference realignment ‘What ifs’
Hamrick: Cutting sports programs at Marshall ‘not on the table’ Huntington Herald-Dispatch
4 Teams That Would Most Benefit From Skipping 2020 CFB Season 12up.com
Raleigh News and Observer
- Duke basketball forward Matthew Hurt will return for his sophomore season
- While COVID-19 restrictions kept him home, this Duke coach decides it’s time to retire
- What Hornets owner Michael Jordan misses from simpler days at North Carolina
Winston Salem Journal
- Isaiah Wilkins commits to join Wake Forest as transfer
- NFL Draft previews: Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
- NFL Draft previews: Vic Johnson, Appalachian State
Fayetteville Observer
- UNC Pembroke leaving Peach Belt to rejoin Conference Carolinas
- Fayetteville’s Jamahri Harvey ready to ‘live out story’ at UNCW
It’s official: Rice transfer Murphy joining UVa men’s basketball team Roanoke Times
No college football before campuses open Daily Press
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Two top prospects skip college for G League and hopefully weaken NCAA’s hand
- Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship ‘should be the first kicker off the board’
- The many turns of T.J. Barnes’ journey since Georgia Tech
- UGA football employee has recovered from COVID-19
- Hunters, fishermen find natural cure to being stuck at home
Longtime William & Mary football player and coach Bob Solderitch has died Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Charleston Post and Courier
- Clemson, USC athletic departments project modest financial hits from coronavirus
- Sapakoff: Fauci’s sports blueprint works for college football, if …
