Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

ECU Mourns The Passing Of Charlie Harrison ecupirates.com

ECU Athletics maintains fan engagement during pandemic The East Carolinian

Pirate Nation mourns loss of former ECU Coach Charlie Harrison WNCT 9

WITN 7

Coaching Confidential: Who Is The Most Underrated College Baseball Coach? Baseball America

Wesleyan point guard Paige Lyons commits to East Carolina Gwennett Prep Sports

247 Sports

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

Report: Sun Belt, MAC, AAC, MWC & C-USA Ask NCAA To Relax D1 Requirements ESPN 1420

Cincinnati’s reason to drop men’s soccer more a product of conference revenue than COVID-19 Sporting News

University of Cincinnati discontinues men’s soccer program, but will honor current scholarships USA Today

University of Cincinnati is first program to drop men’s soccer amid ‘widespread uncertainty’ Soccer America

Cincinnati Enquirer

Jeff Scott, USF off to solid start in 2021 recruiting season Tampa Bay Times

Orlando Sentinel

Temple student-athlete Millie Howard talks track, economics, and adapting to a different culture Philadelphia Inquirer

Dallas Morning News

College athletics: Coronavirus fallout will alter the look The Oklahoman

Guerin Emig: A nod to college athletic directors, the hardest-working figures in sports amid COVID-19 Tulsa World

2020 UH football status report: The wide receivers Houston Chronicle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

As college athletic departments prepare for budget crunch, C-USA and four other conferences ask NCAA for relief Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Mountain West joins Group of Five in asking for flexibility from NCAA to deal with financial uncertainty The Gazette

App State coaches’ wives navigate teaching, having husbands and kids at home in their already busy schedules Winston Salem Journal

Dr. Anthony Fauci sees path for sports to come back without fans Fayetteville Observer