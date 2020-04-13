Monday, April 13, 2020

ECU makes ‘top schools’ cut for three notable targets…NC State graduate transfer Justin Chase heading to ECU…JUCO safety Shawn Dourseau commits to ECU…Powerful veteran Linval Joseph should improve Chargers’ interior pass rush…Top 25 Seniors We Want To See In College Baseball In 2021

That 70 show

The sky was a shade of purple as if there was some divine approval at the close of ECU’s 70-41 win over visiting North Carolina in 2014 at Dowdy-Ficklen.

The conquest was a credit to the creativity of offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, the talents of Carden at quarterback and the shiftiness of Cooper in the open field.

Kurt Benkert, who later transferred to Virginia, scored a TD on a quarterback draw that led to a conversion kick for the 70th point.

The Pirates had beaten the Heels 55-31 in Chapel Hill in 2013, which led to some talk about payback the following year. That provided ample motivation subsequently.

