Monday, April 6, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Bonesville Rewind: Some of Pirates’ biggest moments, 2010-2019 by
- The frequent pass catching of Zay Jones was exceptional from 2013 to 2016. During his career with the Pirates, the son of a former ECU All-American linebacker Robert Jones, had 399 catches to set an NCAA record.
- Before Jones broke the NCAA record for career receptions, the mark was held by Justin Hardy of the Pirates. Hardy had 387 catches from 2011 to 2014.
A Message from the coaches ECU Athletics YouTube
2021 Class Priority Target: TE Jacob Coleman 247 Sports
Virus prompts ECU to extend deadlines Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
USF men’s basketball lands Mississippi State transfer Prince Oduro Tampa Bay Times
Orlando Sentinel
- UCF fans touched by coronavirus urge Knight Nation to help flatten curve
- Former UCF star Breshad Perriman says late-season breakout with Bucs was just sneak peek for success with Jets
How should Penny Hardaway be evaluated after two years as Memphis basketball coach? Memphis Commercial Appeal
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: So about the football players bench pressing their dogs…Tulsa World
Jaime Echenique reflects on sudden ending to WSU career and his ex-teammates leaving Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Washington Post
- Final Four memories: Friends, fathers and a thousand-yard stare
Winston Salem Journal
- The top 10 NCAA Tourney games in history, ranked by AP writers
- Ram Ramblings: WSSU men’s basketball team lands another recruit for this coming season
Raleigh News and Observer
- Columbia transfer Patrick Tape changes his mind again, recommits to Duke
Gamecocks football hands out a batch of new offers Columbia The State
Sapakoff: The Clemson Tigers vs. Netflix hit documentary ‘Tiger King’ Charleston Post and Courier
