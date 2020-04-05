Sunday, April 5, 2020

Pine Forest grad, ECU athlete and Olympic hopeful Ryan Davis hoping for extra year of eligibility…ECU makes top eight for four-star recruit Ja’Dun Michael …Classic Rewind: ECU Takes Down No. 9 Miami, 27-23…Former Chowan basketball coach Bob Burke, called a ‘coach’s coach,’ dies…Coaches obituaries remind us pandemic’s toll on sports as human as everywhere else…Tom Dempsey, historic New Orleans Saints placekicker, dies at 73 after coronavirus battle…How long until sports can return? You might not like the answer….Oklahoma’s COVID-19 decision makes it impossible 2020 CFB season will start on time…No football would carry steep price; The 7 biggest college football coronavirus impact questions…Coronavirus restrictions forcing NFL to resort to old-school scouting for draft…Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett headline Basketball Hall of Fame class…WWE WrestleMania 36: Undertaker defeats AJ Styles in groundbreaking Boneyard match…The $200 Million the Olympics Postponement Took From Team U.S.A….Not everyone is happy about NASCAR’s new iRacing format. Some Cup drivers are left out; There’s a lot of iRacing on television, but Sunday’s race is still the one to watch
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Classic Rewind: ECU Takes Down No. 9 Miami, 27-23 ecupirates.com
Pine Forest grad, ECU athlete and Olympic hopeful Ryan Davis hoping for extra year of eligibility Fayetteville Observer
ECU makes top eight for four-star recruit Ja’Dun Michael 247 Sports
McNeill reflects on ‘roller-coaster’ first season Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
Tampa Bay Times
- USF men’s basketball lands Mississippi State transfer Prince Oduro
- March Madness: Over the course of a crazy and confusing month, normal disappeared, and we descended into this fearful new world
Orlando Sentinel
- New UCF OC Alex Golesh eager to forge strong bonds with players
- UCF to open drive-through coronavirus testing site on campus
Dallas-Fort Worth 3-star all-purpose back staying at home with commitment to SMU Ft Worth Star-Telegram
Guerin Emig: Coaches obituaries remind us pandemic’s toll on sports as human as everywhere else Tulsa World
Zoom keeps UH athletes, coaches connected during pandemic Houston Chronicle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Former Chowan basketball coach Bob Burke, called a ‘coach’s coach,’ dies Raleigh News and Observer
Spring sports senior stars at major in-state colleges who might have another year Fayetteville Observer
Teel: No football would carry steep price Roanoke Times
Major CFB Coaches On How Much Time Is Needed To Start Season On Time The Spun
Sapakoff: The 7 biggest college football coronavirus impact questions Charleston Post and Courier
Peterson brings experience to App State offense Watauga Democrat
The best returning Gamecock? Analytics point to name that might surprise Charlotte Observer
Winston Salem Journal
- Tim Duncan blew through here on his way to the Hall of Fame
- What the Wake Forest community is saying about Tim Duncan’s election to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
- Top 10 NCAA Tourney games in history: No. 2 … Laettner’s shot stuns Kentucky in OT, 104-103
Final Four memories: Friends, fathers and a thousand-yard stare Washington Post
Miami Hurricanes AD says too soon to discuss spring 2021 football season Canes Warning
