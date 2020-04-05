Sunday, April 5, 2020

Pine Forest grad, ECU athlete and Olympic hopeful Ryan Davis hoping for extra year of eligibility…ECU makes top eight for four-star recruit Ja’Dun Michael …Classic Rewind: ECU Takes Down No. 9 Miami, 27-23…Former Chowan basketball coach Bob Burke, called a ‘coach’s coach,’ dies…Coaches obituaries remind us pandemic’s toll on sports as human as everywhere else…Tom Dempsey, historic New Orleans Saints placekicker, dies at 73 after coronavirus battle…How long until sports can return? You might not like the answer….Oklahoma’s COVID-19 decision makes it impossible 2020 CFB season will start on time…No football would carry steep price; The 7 biggest college football coronavirus impact questions…Coronavirus restrictions forcing NFL to resort to old-school scouting for draft…Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett headline Basketball Hall of Fame class…WWE WrestleMania 36: Undertaker defeats AJ Styles in groundbreaking Boneyard match…The $200 Million the Olympics Postponement Took From Team U.S.A….Not everyone is happy about NASCAR’s new iRacing format. Some Cup drivers are left out; There’s a lot of iRacing on television, but Sunday’s race is still the one to watch

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Classic Rewind: ECU Takes Down No. 9 Miami, 27-23 ecupirates.com

YouTube

Pine Forest grad, ECU athlete and Olympic hopeful Ryan Davis hoping for extra year of eligibility Fayetteville Observer

ECU makes top eight for four-star recruit Ja’Dun Michael 247 Sports

McNeill reflects on ‘roller-coaster’ first season Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

Tampa Bay Times

Orlando Sentinel

Dallas-Fort Worth 3-star all-purpose back staying at home with commitment to SMU Ft Worth Star-Telegram

Guerin Emig: Coaches obituaries remind us pandemic’s toll on sports as human as everywhere else Tulsa World

Zoom keeps UH athletes, coaches connected during pandemic Houston Chronicle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Former Chowan basketball coach Bob Burke, called a ‘coach’s coach,’ dies Raleigh News and Observer

Spring sports senior stars at major in-state colleges who might have another year Fayetteville Observer

Teel: No football would carry steep price Roanoke Times

Major CFB Coaches On How Much Time Is Needed To Start Season On Time The Spun

Sapakoff: The 7 biggest college football coronavirus impact questions Charleston Post and Courier

Peterson brings experience to App State offense Watauga Democrat

The best returning Gamecock? Analytics point to name that might surprise Charlotte Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Final Four memories: Friends, fathers and a thousand-yard stare Washington Post

Miami Hurricanes AD says too soon to discuss spring 2021 football season Canes Warning