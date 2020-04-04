Saturday, April 4, 2020

Athletic departments keeping athletes in mind during troubling times…Sup Dogs wins 2020 Barstool Best Bar, 2 years strong…ECU having all summer school classes online…Hamrick hopes Herd’s ‘unique’ football schedule plays out in fall 2020…NCAA suspends infraction hearings, arguments…Old Dominion athletics faces drastic cost-cutting measures to remain financially solvent, study says…Forged at Temple, Robby Anderson’s bond with Matt Rhule makes Panthers reunion special …Sean Payton on Saints’ NFL draft war room at brewery: Maybe ‘safest setup’ in league …DeAngelo Hall doesn’t see how Dwayne Haskins wins QB job…Hurricanes to ‘make whole’ salaries of full-time employees during coronavirus crisis
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
The East Carolinian
- ECU to refund Housing and Dining fees for remainder of the semester
- ECU BOT convenes virtually for monthly meeting
- Sup Dogs wins 2020 Barstool Best Bar, 2 years strong
Sup Dogs (ECU) wins back-to-back best college bar national title 247 Sports
ECU having all summer school classes online WITN 7
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
Athletic departments keeping athletes in mind during troubling times Orlando Sentinel
Tampa Bay Times
- Why USF’s Auggie Sanchez chose to walk away from football
- Word association with USF tackles king Auggie Sanchez
247 Sports
- Four-star OL Luke Collinsworth commits to Cincinnati
- Noah Johnson opens up about transferring to USF
Temple guard Monty Scott to enter NCAA basketball transfer portal Philadelphia Inquirer
Who’s staying with SMU basketball, who’s entering the NBA draft and what it all means Dallas Morning News
Penny Hardaway paces self during coronavirus hold Action News 5
Wichita State adds high-upside forward as sixth commitment of 2020 recruiting class Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Hamrick hopes Herd’s ‘unique’ football schedule plays out in fall 2020 Huntington Herald-Dispatch
The Latest: NCAA suspends infraction hearings, arguments YAHOO!
NC State’s NCAA violations case referred to independent investigation panel Charlotte Observer
Looking back at UMBC’s stunning March Madness win over No. 1 Virginia Washington Post
Stockstill adjusting to life without spring football Athletics
Raleigh News and Observer
- Garrison Brooks will return to UNC for his senior season
- ‘We’re not even at halftime,’ Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Coach K about fighting coronavirus
Winston Salem Journal
- Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan awaits Naismith Hall of Fame call on Saturday
- Ram Ramblings: WSSU basketball team lands commitment from talented guard from Farmville Central High School
Old Dominion athletics faces drastic cost-cutting measures to remain financially solvent, study says Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Gamecocks DT Zacch Pickens ready to live up to high school hype Charleston Post and Courier
