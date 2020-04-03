Friday, April 3, 2020

Facebook Live w Coach Houston Fri 12:30pm ET…On this day: East Carolina wins 2013 CIT Championship…Williams dedicated to making pro football dream a reality…ECU prepping for financial impact of returning seniors…Ryan Murphy announces transfer from Pitt to Tulane (over ECU)…SEC plans for normal football season but talks ‘different scenarios,’ Ray Tanner says…Old Dominion cuts wrestling, citing financial impact of coronavirus…’Gentleman Carl’ recruited Muggsy Bogues, Danny Young for Wake Forest. The former Wake Forest coach dies at 87….NASCAR pushes back NextGen car debut until 2022 due to delays caused by coronavirus…The Carolina Panthers now own their future headquarters site in Rock Hill.
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
Facebook Live w Coach Houston Fri 12:30pm ET ecupirates.com
On this day: East Carolina wins 2013 CIT Championship WNCT 9
Williams dedicated to making pro football dream a reality Canadian Football League
247 Sports
- ECU prepping for financial impact of returning seniors
- Calhoun staying on top of schoolwork, workouts during downtime
- Trojans offer Hampton transfer Keldrick Wilson a scholarship
- Throwback Thursday: Richmond hits CIT championship game-winner
- ECU’s projected win total set for 2020 season
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- Pirates working on Monday deadline for returning seniors count
- ECU target picks Tulane
- Refunds coming soon to ECU students
Around the American Athletic Conference
Ryan Murphy announces transfer from Pitt to Tulane SB Nation
Former Armwood High dual threat Noah Johnson headed to USF Tampa Bay Times
Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley might be selected in 2020 NFL Draft Philadelphia Tribune
What junior college rim protector extraordinaire Ahmad Rand will bring to the table at Memphis Memphis Commercial Appeal
Tulsa World
- TU basketball: Jeriah Horne announces intention to transfer
- Sports Throwback Thursday: TU wins 1981 NIT in Nolan Richardson’s first season
Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis to test NBA Draft waters, maintain college eligibility Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Charlotte Observer
- Win total over/under set for Gamecocks football in 2020
- SEC plans for normal football season but talks ‘different scenarios,’ Ray Tanner says
- What the coronavirus pandemic means for the Charlotte 49ers and their NFL draft hopes
Old Dominion cuts wrestling, citing financial impact of coronavirus ESPN
Old Dominion has had a wrestling team for 63 years. Citing financial challenges and the coronavirus crisis, the program has been eliminated. Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Saban? Krzyzewski? Which college coach will step up, give up salary amid coronavirus crisis? | Commentary Orlando Sentinel
Washington Post
- Tubby Smith did the impossible in 1998: He made Kentucky basketball feel human
- Final Four memories: Friends, fathers and a thousand-yard stare
Raleigh News and Observer
- NC universities move summer school courses online as coronavirus continues to spread
- Graduate transfer Patrick Tape decommits from Duke basketball
- Carl Tacy, former Wake Forest basketball coach who’s in school’s hall of fame, has died
Winston Salem Journal
- ‘Gentleman Carl’ recruited Muggsy Bogues, Danny Young for Wake Forest. The former Wake Forest coach dies at 87.
- Carl Tacy goes home quietly and without fanfare
- Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan awaits Naismith Hall of Fame call on Saturday
- App Trail: App State picks up transfer wide receiver, brother of former Mountaineer
- The river calls us as we sit at home and wonder
Former Wake Forest basketball coach Carl Tacy dies at 87 Fayetteville Observer
Mike Norvell’s Family Sacrificed It All for Chance at Florida State FanBuzz
Charleston Post and Courier
- Citadel football will rise up on new stadium turf — by at least a foot
- Clemson baseball coach uncertain how NCAA eligibility decision will impact Tigers
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- ‘Between the Hoses’ game a bizarre moment in Georgia-Auburn history
- Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins keeps to his positive message with football, life on…
