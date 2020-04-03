Friday, April 3, 2020

Facebook Live w Coach Houston Fri 12:30pm ET…On this day: East Carolina wins 2013 CIT Championship…Williams dedicated to making pro football dream a reality…ECU prepping for financial impact of returning seniors…Ryan Murphy announces transfer from Pitt to Tulane (over ECU)…SEC plans for normal football season but talks ‘different scenarios,’ Ray Tanner says…Old Dominion cuts wrestling, citing financial impact of coronavirus…’Gentleman Carl’ recruited Muggsy Bogues, Danny Young for Wake Forest. The former Wake Forest coach dies at 87….NASCAR pushes back NextGen car debut until 2022 due to delays caused by coronavirus…The Carolina Panthers now own their future headquarters site in Rock Hill.

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Facebook Live w Coach Houston Fri 12:30pm ET ecupirates.com

On this day: East Carolina wins 2013 CIT Championship WNCT 9

Williams dedicated to making pro football dream a reality Canadian Football League

247 Sports

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

Ryan Murphy announces transfer from Pitt to Tulane SB Nation

Former Armwood High dual threat Noah Johnson headed to USF Tampa Bay Times

Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley might be selected in 2020 NFL Draft Philadelphia Tribune

What junior college rim protector extraordinaire Ahmad Rand will bring to the table at Memphis Memphis Commercial Appeal

Tulsa World

Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis to test NBA Draft waters, maintain college eligibility Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Charlotte Observer

Old Dominion cuts wrestling, citing financial impact of coronavirus ESPN

Old Dominion has had a wrestling team for 63 years. Citing financial challenges and the coronavirus crisis, the program has been eliminated. Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Saban? Krzyzewski? Which college coach will step up, give up salary amid coronavirus crisis? | Commentary Orlando Sentinel

Washington Post

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Former Wake Forest basketball coach Carl Tacy dies at 87 Fayetteville Observer

Mike Norvell’s Family Sacrificed It All for Chance at Florida State FanBuzz

Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution