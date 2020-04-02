Thursday, April 2, 2020

Godwin gauges eligibility ruling’s impact on ECU baseball…Despite a sudden end to season Ryan Davis looks ahead…ECU to provide Wi-Fi for K-12, college students without broadband access…AAC commssioner Mike Aresco on coronavirus impact: ‘I hope it doesn’t come to anybody having to cut any sports’ …UCF AD Danny White: Spring football season would be better than no football season…‘By September, the world is going to need football,’ Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says…Scaled-down MLB draft could help Wake Forest retain more talent than in previous seasons, depending on a few factors…Pinehurst resort raises $294,000 for employee relief fund…Amid social distancing, Georgia Southern hires a basketball coach…Wimbledon Canceled: A ‘Kick in the Gut’ Not Felt Since World Wars…Jake Delhomme was in Cam Newton’s shoes and knows where it all went south with Panthers…A long way from their banner day, Nats fans can find solace in October memories
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
An Update From AD Jon Gilbert ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
- Godwin gauges eligibility ruling’s impact on ECU baseball
- Despite a sudden end to season Ryan Davis looks ahead
- Professors work to deliver online exams efficiently
- Resources remain available after transition to online
- ECU students create petition before pass/fail option granted
- Pirate Nation needs to stay positive
- Senator Thom Tillis co-sponsored student VA GI-Bill
WNCT 9
- A look back at ‘The Big Shave’ for ‘Mustache March’ with ECU baseball
- ECU to provide Wi-Fi for K-12, college students without broadband access
247 Sports
- ECU makes final group for grad transfer Ryan Murphy
- Three big needs for ECU’s 2021 class
- ECU joins the offer list for dual-threat QB from Florida
ECU offering free outdoor Wi-Fi Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
AAC commssioner Mike Aresco on coronavirus impact: ‘I hope it doesn’t come to anybody having to cut any sports’ Dallas Morning News
UCF AD Danny White: Spring football season would be better than no football season | Commentary Orlando Sentinel
USF’s David Collins to explore NBA options Tampa Bay Times
Guerin Emig: Coaches see as we do: Family can be crucial source of light during dark time Tulsa World
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Pinehurst resort raises $294,000 for employee relief fund
- Some great, some bad, but overall the first year of the ACC Network was a success
- North Carolina’s high school basketball state championships could still be played
Winston Salem Journal
- WSSU’s athletics director Etienne Thomas trying to plan despite the slowdown
- Scaled-down MLB draft could help Wake Forest retain more talent than in previous seasons, depending on a few factors
Gamecocks swoop in with first Power 5 offer for JUCO linebacker Columbia The State
‘By September, the world is going to need football,’ Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says Fayetteville Observer
NCAA, MLB draft calls make for tough baseball decisions for Gamecocks, others Charleston Post and Courier
UNCW baseball senior happy to have option to return for one final season WECT
Will the 2020 college football season start on time? Stakeholders are discussing their options CBS Sports
College Football Teams with Best Shot to Go Undefeated in 2020 Bleacher Report
Why Are LSU’s Colors Purple and Gold? FanBuzz
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Georgia making sure ‘non-combine’ NFL prospects get noticed
- Amid social distancing, Georgia Southern hires a basketball coach
