Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
The East Carolinian
- ‘His ceiling is very high:’ Mayhue among top freshman pitchers
- ECU faculty hopes pass/fail option will reduce student stress
Godwin reacts to ‘extra year’ for spring sports athletes WNCT 9
ECU’s millennial campus continues despite Coronavirus bite into economy WITN 7
247 Sports
- Ranking the games on ECU’s 2020 schedule from easiest to hardest
- 2021 Class Priority Target: WR O’Mega Blake
‘Next game’ mentality is still present Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
TU football: Montgomery confident there will still be a college football season Tulsa World
NCAA decision is good news for college spring-sport athletes, although not best news for high school spring-sport athletes | Mike Jensen Philadelphia Inquirer
Tulane lands transfer in former Duke offensive lineman Jaylen Miller NOLA.com
UCF signee Isaiah Adams is first Knight to earn Florida Mr. Basketball honors Orlando Sentinel
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway expects staff and roster to remain intact Memphis Commercial Appeal
Penny Hardaway stays positive on roster and staff after rollercoaster season WREG
Spring sport athletes granted another year. WSU coaches tackle ‘ancillary consequences’ Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- The NCAA granted spring sports athletes another season. Everyone likes the idea, but it raises questions for rosters and athletic department budgets.
- Our Greatest Hits: Tony Bennett followed providential path to Virginia
- Hokies’ backcourt undergoes transition, as Isaiah Wilkins enters portal and Cartier Diarra decides he’ll come to Tech if NBA isn’t in immediate future
Raleigh News and Observer
- Why returning senior athletes in North Carolina may have to pay their own way next spring
- Why did Drake Maye switch from Alabama and choose UNC? It’s about more than legacy
FBS head coaches scheduled to play their alma mater in 2020 FBS Schedules
2020-2021 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Spring Version College Football News
Winston Salem Journal
- ‘This really wasn’t my decision’: Virginia Tech’s Isaiah Wilkins, former Mount Tabor standout, enters transfer portal
- Extra season of NCAA eligibility: What spring sports athletes in the Triad are saying
Charleston Post and Courier
- Postponing the Summer Olympics a blessing in disguise for Charleston triathlete
- Sapakoff: A day in the life of Gamecocks’ Dawn Staley, before sports world was shut down
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- No mandate for scholarship money in NCAA’s weak extra-eligibility ruling
- Why Scott Cochran? Georgia’s Kirby Smart explains
