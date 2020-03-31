Tuesday, March 31, 2020

D1 Council approves extra year of eligibility for spring athletes…Winter sports athletes’ eligibility restored? No. Spring? Yes, but it’s a tad complicated…Joe Dooley speaks on COVID-19’s impact…UNC System offers reimbursements to unused housing and meal plans; ECU to continue online course delivery through summer…Mike Houston details recruiting plans during isolation period…From abbreviated schedule to cancellation, AAC preparing football contingencies…American Athletic Conference’s move to Dallas area in flux …Tulane shows off fresh new turf for football season…Gregg Marshall and his staff reversed WSU’s fortune in 48 hours…SMU quarterback Shane Buechele starts GoFundMe page to assist in coronavirus relief…Let’s be real. We mightn’t see sports again for a while…Blank on NFL games: ‘We have to be able to provide a safe environment for fans’

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

March 20-27, 2020 Videos ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian

WNCT 9

ECU women’s lacrosse head coach Amanda Moore reflects on cancelled season WITN 7

Mike Houston details recruiting plans during isolation period 247 Sports

NCAA gives extra year to spring athletes Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

Houston Chronicle

NCAA gives athletes in spring sports extra year of eligibility Philadelphia Inquirer

Guerin Emig: Winter sports athletes’ eligibility restored? No. Spring? Yes, but it’s a tad complicated Tulsa World

USF athletics: The (partial) year in review Tampa Bay Times

Radford transfer Carlik Jones, former Aiken High School star, narrows list, per report Cincinnati Enquirer

This Week in Bearcats: Keith Williams, Jalen Tate and what it means for UC The Athletic

UCF confident that returning rushing talent can help Knights offset loss of Adrian Killins Orlando Sentinel

Tulane shows off fresh new turf for football season NBC Sports

NOLA.com

Dallas Morning News

Wichita State nabs four commitments to bolster roster 247 Sports

Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

NCAA extends eligibility for spring-sport athletes impacted by coronavirus Raleigh News and Observer

Atlanta Journal Constitution

What USC QB Ryan Hilinski is trying to improve, even with spring football shut down Columbia The State

Winston Salem Journal

Maintaining workouts, nutrition and prep becomes exercise in creativity for U.Va.’s Charles Snowden, teammates Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Charleston Post and Courier