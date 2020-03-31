Tuesday, March 31, 2020

D1 Council approves extra year of eligibility for spring athletes…Winter sports athletes’ eligibility restored? No. Spring? Yes, but it’s a tad complicated…Joe Dooley speaks on COVID-19’s impact…UNC System offers reimbursements to unused housing and meal plans; ECU to continue online course delivery through summer…Mike Houston details recruiting plans during isolation period…From abbreviated schedule to cancellation, AAC preparing football contingencies…American Athletic Conference’s move to Dallas area in flux …Tulane shows off fresh new turf for football season…Gregg Marshall and his staff reversed WSU’s fortune in 48 hours…SMU quarterback Shane Buechele starts GoFundMe page to assist in coronavirus relief…Let’s be real. We mightn’t see sports again for a while…Blank on NFL games: ‘We have to be able to provide a safe environment for fans’
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
March 20-27, 2020 Videos ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
- D1 Council approves extra year of eligibility for spring athletes
- Joe Dooley speaks on COVID-19’s impact
- UNC System offers reimbursements to unused housing and meal plans
- ECU to continue online course delivery through summer
- ECU officials foresee benefits from distant education efforts
- University community stresses importance of social distancing
- Student Insta-preneurship
WNCT 9
- NCAA Division I council approves extra year of eligibility for spring sports athletes
- UNC system changes admissions requirements due to outbreak
ECU women’s lacrosse head coach Amanda Moore reflects on cancelled season WITN 7
Mike Houston details recruiting plans during isolation period 247 Sports
NCAA gives extra year to spring athletes Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
Houston Chronicle
- From abbreviated schedule to cancellation, AAC preparing football contingencies
- American Athletic Conference’s move to Dallas area in flux
NCAA gives athletes in spring sports extra year of eligibility Philadelphia Inquirer
Guerin Emig: Winter sports athletes’ eligibility restored? No. Spring? Yes, but it’s a tad complicated Tulsa World
USF athletics: The (partial) year in review Tampa Bay Times
Radford transfer Carlik Jones, former Aiken High School star, narrows list, per report Cincinnati Enquirer
This Week in Bearcats: Keith Williams, Jalen Tate and what it means for UC The Athletic
UCF confident that returning rushing talent can help Knights offset loss of Adrian Killins Orlando Sentinel
Tulane shows off fresh new turf for football season NBC Sports
NOLA.com
- Tulane’s Yulman Stadium is getting a new look … but the Angry Wave will remain
- Pro day or no pro day, former Tulane WR Jalen McCleskey looks to put speed on full display for NFL
Dallas Morning News
- SMU’s Isiaha Mike declares for NBA draft
- SMU quarterback Shane Buechele starts GoFundMe page to assist in coronavirus relief
Wichita State nabs four commitments to bolster roster 247 Sports
Wichita Eagle
- NCAA grants additional eligibility for spring sports athletes, but not winter athletes
- An inside look at how Gregg Marshall and his staff reversed WSU’s fortune in 48 hours
- Latest Wichita State commitment has been dreaming of ‘Playing Angry’ for years
- Gregg Marshall’s recruiting momentum continues, as WSU lands a top juco combo guard
- Wichita State nabs its second ‘big-time athlete’ of the day in Ricky Council IV
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
NCAA extends eligibility for spring-sport athletes impacted by coronavirus Raleigh News and Observer
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- 4 questions regarding the NCAA’s decision on eligibility extension
- WR Dominick Blaylock, other injured UGA players rehab from home
- Kirby Smart, other UGA coaches send video message to students
What USC QB Ryan Hilinski is trying to improve, even with spring football shut down Columbia The State
Winston Salem Journal
- NCAA grants spring athletes extra year of eligibility; schools to determine scholarship funding
- Wake Forest picks up grad transfer from Houston Baptist
- Sharone Wright Jr. enters transfer portal, leaving Wake Forest
Maintaining workouts, nutrition and prep becomes exercise in creativity for U.Va.’s Charles Snowden, teammates Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Charleston Post and Courier
- Sapakoff: The Lou Holtz coronavirus pep talk comes from the heart
- Liberty quarterback back in Summerville preparing, hoping for fall season
