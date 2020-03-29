Sunday, March 29, 2020

Draft eligible Pirates taking it ‘day-by-day’ as seniors elect to stay…Tae Hardy eager for return to DI level …Uptown bars face hardships during pandemic…Wichita State finds its next point guard in UConn grad transfer Alterique Gilbert…’I don’t know’ is the best answer right now in sports and everywhere else, discouraging as that may be…Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce plans for coronavirus relief fund…NBA star says mother in a coma after contracting COVID-19…Coronavirus takes life of father of former Falcons quarterback…Tokyo Olympics Organizers Considering July 2021 for Opening Ceremony

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

Classic Rewind: Pinkney, Hartman lead ECU past UNC 34-31 ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian

WHAT IF: Joe Dooley wasn’t let go the first time around 247 Sports

USM commit Tae Hardy eager for return to DI level WDAM (Hattiesburg, MS)

Spectator sports offer more than ever to area fans Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Around the American Athletic Conference

Wichita State finds its next point guard in UConn grad transfer Alterique Gilbert Wichita Eagle

Alterique Gilbert transferring to Wichita State New Haven Register

How Temple basketball nearly landed four of Philadelphia’s top high school players in 2013 Philadelphia Inquirer

Tulane AD Troy Dannen and athletic department staying busy, including donations to medical center NOLA.com

Guerin Emig: ‘I don’t know’ is the best answer right now in sports and everywhere else, discouraging as that may be Tulsa World

Navy cancels football banquet, releases list of team award winners Annapolis Capital

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce plans for coronavirus relief fund Columbia The State

Trevor Lawrence’s coronavirus fundraising resumes, includes Georgia families Atlanta Journal Constitution

Life of a Broadcaster without Baseball WITN 7

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history NBC Sports

A Grip on Sports: The NCAA has a couple decisions to make soon so we have a suggestion to make them easier Spokesman-Review

For these athletes, this is a spring break they don’t want Messenger News (AP)

Former NC State guard Dennis Smith helps hometown during crisis Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Our Greatest Hits: Virginia shocked Florida State to end Seminoles’ dominant ACC run in 1995 Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Sapakoff: Finebaum, other sports talk hosts play key coronavirus roles – if they stay on the air Charleston Post and Courier