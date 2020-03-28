Saturday, March 28, 2020

Godwin reflects on legacy left by Keith LeClair…ECU AD Jon Gilbert says “no indication” (yet) of no college football in the fall…Missed spring practice time creates challenges for Pirates…SEC to allow two hours per week film review and video instruction starting Monday…Old Dominion and new coach Ricky Rahne are among teams trying to navigate a new reality…Financial impact of COVID-19 on college sports bad enough, could get much worse…NCAA slashes payouts to schools by $375 million in wake of coronarivus cancellations…Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield on season: ‘You only have a certain amount of time to play this game, and I don’t want to lose any of those days.’…Sports apparel company stops making MLB jerseys to manufacture protective masks and gowns…Bucs’ Bruce Arians on Tom Brady-Antonio Brown pairing: ‘Yeah, it’s not gonna happen’…House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
UNC Football vs ECU 2007 YouTube
Bonesville.net ARCHIVE Sept 8, 2007
ecupirates.com
The East Carolinian
ECU AD Jon Gilbert says “no indication” (yet) of no college football in the fall WRAL Sportsfan
247 Sports
- Missed spring practice time creates challenges for Pirates
- DaShawn Jones talks Villanova football offer
- ECU hoops’ offseason development on hold due to coronavirus
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
Tulsa World
- TU Director of Athletics Derrick Gragg details chaotic 2 weeks that started with hopes of an AAC title and ended with no sports at all
- Guerin Emig: Financial impact of COVID-19 on college sports bad enough, could get much worse
College sports will be hit hard, and will not be the same economically after the coronavirus | Mike Jensen Philadelphia Inquirer
Navy Football Banquet Canceled; Team Awards Announced PressBox
Another Shocker in the portal: WSU up to a nation-high seven scholarship players gone Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Fayetteville Observer
- Coronavirus outbreak forces change in college football recruiting
- NCAA slashes payouts to schools by $375 million in wake of coronarivus cancellations
- Rodd Baxley: Moments of levity with N.C. State’s Kevin Keatts and Duke’s Tre Jones
- House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire
College Football’s Non-Conference Payouts Climbing Toward $2 Million Forbes
SEC to allow two hours per week film review and video instruction starting Monday Baton Rouge Advocate
Raleigh News and Observer
- His championship dreams denied, Duke’s Tre Jones returns to his roots
- Mel Kiper calls this former Clemson star the most NFL-ready draft prospect
Winston Salem Journal
- Top 10 NCAA Tourney game in history: No. 5, Duke ends UNLV’s repeat bid in ’91 Final Four
- 6 NCAA tourney ‘party crashers’ … from ‘Dunk City’ to Sister Jean’s Loyola
- NCAA weighs more eligibility for sports cut short by virus
College football offseason preview — Conference USA East ESPN
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Old Dominion and new coach Ricky Rahne are among teams trying to navigate a new reality
- U.Va.’s Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key dealing with heartache of not getting chance to defend title
- Surfers fend off coronavirus anxiety by getting barreled in Virginia Beach with help from an offshore wind
- “Fishing is not a necessity”: Hampton Roads charter boat industry facing financial hit from coronavirus
How Clemson players, coaches are staying busy at home during coronavirus quarantine Charleston Post and Courier
Virginia’s Braxton Key, Mamadi Diakite reflect on abrupt end to college basketball careers Washington Post
Texas is keeping Shaka Smart. The ‘coaching carousel’ remains stalled this offseason Ft Worth Star-Telegram
