Friday, March 27, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
ecupirates.com
- ECU Announces Volleyball Leadership Change
- Classic Rewind Preview: UNC at ECU (2007)
- Pirate Football … Is On The Air
The East Carolinian
- Draft eligible Pirates taking it ‘day-by-day’ as seniors elect to stay
- COVID-19 concerns halt celebrated North Carolina tradition
- ECU football staying engaged amid coronavirus cancellations
WNCT 9
- Holton Ahlers Shares His “Hillbilly Workout”
- Torbett will not return as ECU volleyball coach
- East Carolina Baseball Sees 2020 Season End
- One on one with Coach Houston; special message from Agnos and Voliva highlight Tuesday Sports
WITN 7
- Houston, Godwin discuss impacts of COVID-19 on ECU football, baseball programs
- Torbett out as ECU volleyball head coach
- ECU student one of ten coronavirus cases in Pitt County
247 Sports
- ECU hoops’ offseason development on hold due to coronavirus
- ECU’s Cliff Godwin recounts emotional cancellation of season
- Three ECU seniors returning for extra year, another undecided
- ECU reportedly showing interest in grad transfer Jalen Harris
- Pirates ‘doing best they can’ to stay in shape during shutdown
- Dooley gives his take on Gardner being left off first team
- Mike Houston: ‘We’re planning for the season to be played’
Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
- Torbett tenure over at ECU
- Balancing act in remote academics, workouts
- Stressful timeline moved quickly for baseball Pirates
Falcons QB Kurt Benkert Details Marrying His High School Sweetheart Heavy.com
Around the American Athletic Conference
Kenyon Martin Jr., son of former Cincinnati Bearcats star, declares for 2020 NBA Draft Cincinnati Enquirer
USF football coach Jeff Scott, wife Sara expecting baby boy Tampa Bay Times
UCF AD Danny White PSA urges people to stay home, practice social distancing Orlando Sentinel
Temple football coach Rod Carey maintains a positive attitude while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic Philadelphia Inquirer
Dallas Morning News
- SMU team doctor denies allegations made against him in lawsuit involving Travis Mays, university
- How former SMU star Nic Moore finally got home after tension-filled weeks near coronavirus epicenter
Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield optimistic football season won’t be affected by coronavirus Memphis Commercial Appeal
Tulsa World
- TU season in review: The MVP, the highs and lows, what to look for next season
- Guerin Emig: Financial impact of COVID-19 on college sports bad enough, could get much worse
Another Navy football player enters the transfer portal, according to report Annapolis Capital
Wichita Eagle
- SportsBeat KC: College hoops canceled, it’s transfer season at Wichita State, KSU, MU
- ‘It’s absolutely devastating’: The careers of WSU spring seniors hang in the balance
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Winston Salem Journal
- Curly Neal dazzled us all, in Greensboro and around the globe
- Winston-Salem Cycling Classic moved to October
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77 Fayetteville Observer
Coronavirus fallout: The biggest questions, concerns facing college basketball and athletic departments CBS Sports
UNCW baseball players respond to coronavirus The Seahawk
Athletic director Scott Woodward says speculation about football is premature, adds LSU will be ready to go ‘full blast’ Baton Rouge Advocate
This NC basketball team was one win away from a perfect state championship season. Then everything changed. Raleigh News and Observer
New Charlotte 49ers running back Tre Harbison finally comes home Charlotte Observer
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- Old Dominion and new coach Ricky Rahne are among teams trying to navigate a new reality
- Column: Lots of ideas being floated for Major League Baseball, but a December World Series would be ho-ho-horrific
- “Fishing is not a necessity”: Hampton Roads charter boat industry facing financial hit from coronavirus
- Video conferences, home workouts key as college football teams adjust to elimination of spring practice
Charleston Post and Courier
- Sapakoff: A bracket of the best coronavirus substitute NCAA brackets
- Charleston Southern athletic director sees new challenges ahead because of coronavirus
- Clemson’s Dabo Swinney laments loss of spring game, discusses quarterback depth chart
