Friday, March 27, 2020

Draft eligible Pirates taking it ‘day-by-day’ as seniors elect to stay…ECU football staying engaged amid coronavirus cancellations; Holton Ahlers Shares His “Hillbilly Workout”…Mike Houston: ‘We’re planning for the season to be played’…ECU Announces Volleyball Leadership Change…ECU hoops’ offseason development on hold due to coronavirus…Three ECU seniors returning for extra year, another undecided…Falcons QB Kurt Benkert Details Marrying His High School Sweetheart…USF football coach Jeff Scott, wife Sara expecting baby boy…Temple football coach Rod Carey maintains a positive attitude while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic…Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield optimistic football season won’t be affected by coronavirus…Curly Neal dazzled us all, in Greensboro and around the globe…Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal coping with coronavirus threat…Teddy Bridgewater knows he’s not Cam Newton. He’s ready to prove himself with Panthers; The question for Cam Newton: Is he indeed broken?…NFL keeping draft in April but players won’t be there…We’ll miss Opening Day, but its wonderful sense of anticipation will return someday soon…The fate of Wimbledon, a holdout among coronavirus postponements, to be decided next week

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian

WNCT 9

WITN 7

247 Sports

Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)

Falcons QB Kurt Benkert Details Marrying His High School Sweetheart Heavy.com

Around the American Athletic Conference

Kenyon Martin Jr., son of former Cincinnati Bearcats star, declares for 2020 NBA Draft Cincinnati Enquirer

USF football coach Jeff Scott, wife Sara expecting baby boy Tampa Bay Times

UCF AD Danny White PSA urges people to stay home, practice social distancing Orlando Sentinel

Temple football coach Rod Carey maintains a positive attitude while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic Philadelphia Inquirer

Dallas Morning News

Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield optimistic football season won’t be affected by coronavirus Memphis Commercial Appeal

Tulsa World

Another Navy football player enters the transfer portal, according to report Annapolis Capital

Wichita Eagle

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Winston Salem Journal

Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77 Fayetteville Observer

Coronavirus fallout: The biggest questions, concerns facing college basketball and athletic departments CBS Sports

UNCW baseball players respond to coronavirus The Seahawk

Athletic director Scott Woodward says speculation about football is premature, adds LSU will be ready to go ‘full blast’ Baton Rouge Advocate

This NC basketball team was one win away from a perfect state championship season. Then everything changed. Raleigh News and Observer

New Charlotte 49ers running back Tre Harbison finally comes home Charlotte Observer

Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Charleston Post and Courier