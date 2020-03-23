Monday, March 23, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
This is Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium ecupirates.com (YouTube)
1995 Liberty Bowl ECU vs Stanford YouTube
Around the American Athletic Conference
NCAA Tournament: The University of Cincinnati’s March Madness financial fallout is unclear Cincinnati Enquirer
UCF Athletic Department Provides Update Following Cancellation of All Sports Due to COVID-19 Space Coast Daily
Yes, that’s Antonio Brown training with USF’s Jordan McCloud, KJ Sails Tampa Bay Times
Memphis Announces MEMory Madness Memphis Tigers
A year removed from hosting NCAA Tournament, Tulsa has empathy for affected sites Tulsa World
Vote in second phase of greatest Houston Cougar bracket Houston Chronicle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Winston Salem Journal
- Six Final Four superstars who never found success in the NBA
- Top 10 NCAA Tourney games in history: No. 7, Duke hangs on for ’10 championship over Butler
Why Rasheed Wallace and a local high school basketball team needed each other Raleigh News and Observer
Charleston Post and Courier
- Gamecocks’ George Callil channels program great in the art of getting beaned
- Cooper River Bridge Run participants should begin preparing now for August heat
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Greatest Final Fours of all-time: No. 2 — 1957
- UGA transfer Rodney Howard has interest in Georgia Tech
- Marietta’s Trey Sermon announces transfer to Ohio State
Leave a comment