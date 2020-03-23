Bonesville: The Authoritative Independent Voice of East Carolina

News & Features from ECU, the AAC and Beyond

GREG VACEK'S DAILY WEB ROUNDUP
Monday, March 23, 2020



Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

This is Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium ecupirates.com (YouTube)

1995 Liberty Bowl ECU vs Stanford YouTube

Around the American Athletic Conference

NCAA Tournament: The University of Cincinnati’s March Madness financial fallout is unclear Cincinnati Enquirer

UCF Athletic Department Provides Update Following Cancellation of All Sports Due to COVID-19 Space Coast Daily

Yes, that’s Antonio Brown training with USF’s Jordan McCloud, KJ Sails Tampa Bay Times

Memphis Announces MEMory Madness Memphis Tigers

A year removed from hosting NCAA Tournament, Tulsa has empathy for affected sites Tulsa World

Vote in second phase of greatest Houston Cougar bracket Houston Chronicle

 

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Winston Salem Journal

Why Rasheed Wallace and a local high school basketball team needed each other  Raleigh News and Observer

Charleston Post and Courier

Atlanta Journal Constitution

 

Nuggets and Briefs:  National and Professional articles of interest

Team Canada won’t send athletes to Tokyo if Olympics are held this summer Fayetteville Observer

Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen — but in 2021, not 2020, due to coronavirus Philadelphia Inquirer

Barefoot Denny Hamlin wins virtual Homestead as NASCAR races again Winston Salem Journal

What’s next for the Panthers in free agency, impact of COVID-19  Charlotte Observer

Canes’ John Forslund, symptom-free for coronavirus, eager to end self-quarantine  Raleigh News and Observer

New York Times

Washington Post

Atlanta Journal Constitution

