Saturday, March 21, 2020

ECU Athletics continue ticket sales amid coronavirus outbreak…Cancellation of spring sports generates questions, disappointment…ECU commencement moves to virtual ceremony due to COVID-19…Morris Udeze becomes sixth scholarship player who’ll transfer from WSU basketball …WWE faces tough task ahead with fanless Wrestlemania…An Olympic Showdown: The Rising Clamor to Postpone the Tokyo Summer Games…Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel among U.S. swimmers scrambling to find pools to keep training…Gurley to the Falcons is a deft and risk-free move…Tom Brady signs with the Buccaneers, says he’s ‘excited, humbled and hungry’
Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
The East Carolinian
- Cancellation of spring sports generates questions, disappointment
- ECU commencement moves to virtual ceremony due to COVID-19
- ECU on-campus facilities to undergo schedule changes in light of COVID-19
WNCT 9
- Online Originals: ECU Athletics continue ticket sales amid coronavirus outbreak
- ECU commencement ceremony will move to virtual event
ECU cancels in-person graduation for May WITN 7
Best of the East Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald
Gilbert holds unique Q&A with fans Greenville Daily Reflector (sub req’d)
Around the American Athletic Conference
Indian Hill’s Luke ‘The Leg’ Lundberg commits to UC Bearcats football as a kicker Cincinnati Enquirer
USF athletic director: Spring football game now canceled Tampa Bay Times
Memphis AD Laird Veatch says no student-athletes have required coronavirus testing Memphis Commercial Appeal
Morris Udeze becomes sixth scholarship player who’ll transfer from WSU basketball Wichita Eagle
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- Duke guard Tre Jones to enter NBA draft, ESPN reports
- Duke’s Jack White wins 2020 Tudor Award for media cooperation
- What could have been NCAA tournament: Michigan State tops Gonzaga for national title
Winston Salem Journal
- Top 10 NCAA Tourney games in history: No. 9, Worthy, Jordan lead UNC to ’82 title vs. Hoyas
- On App State’s Tim Frizzell, Hansky Paillant and a post-spring practice depth chart
CBS to show classic NCAA title games featuring UNC, Duke and N.C. State Fayetteville Observer
Norfolk Virginian Pilot
- As Hokies miss spring football practice, here are five key areas coaches will wait to assess
- March Madness Memory: Petey Sessoms’ career-high 35 points, clutch play in 3rd OT led to an ODU shocker
Clemson Football: NCAA ranks Tigers No. 1 in preseason poll 2020 Rubbing The Rock
Atlanta Journal Constitution
- Minus Anthony Edwards, what’s next for UGA?
- Stansbury believes Georgia Tech has served postseason ban
- Greatest Final Fours of all-time: No. 4 – 1963
The best sports movies to watch during the coronavirus outbreak Washington Post
Need a cinematic escape? 110 monumental movies to watch Houston Chronicle
Leave a comment