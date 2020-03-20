Friday, March 20, 2020

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines
The East Carolinian
- Cancellation of spring sports generates questions, disappointment
- ECU basketball sees an abrupt end to season
- ECU students’ spring break impacted by coronavirus
- ECU on-campus facilities to undergo schedule changes in light of COVID-19
ECU students early move out amid coronavirus fears WNCT 9
ECU move out process underway WITN 7
247 Sports
- 10 ECU football players we wanted to see this spring
- ECU showing interest in grad transfer Ryan Murphy
Around the American Athletic Conference
Paul Daugherty: UC basketball coach John Brannen and his family are making March memories Cincinnati Enquirer
Coronavirus costs early football enrollees chance at head start Tampa Bay Times
NCAA transfer portal for basketball players still up and running | Mike Jensen Philadelphia Inquirer
Memphis AD Laird Veatch says no student-athletes have required coronavirus testing Memphis Commercial Appeal
Amid coronavirus outbreak, one Italian SMU tennis player faces uncertainty on when she’ll return home Dallas Morning News
Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond
Raleigh News and Observer
- It’s been a long week without sports. And yet still only a week.
- What could have been NCAA tournament: Maryland makes Final Four out of Big Ten
Winston Salem Journal
- App State’s Shawn Clark on dealing with COVID-19, player safety and supporting Boone businesses
- Top 10 NCAA Tourney games in history: No. 10, UNC beats Michigan for 1993 title
- In absence of March Madness, a look back at big shots in tourney history
Coronavirus could cost Triangle universities $340 million in student refunds The Business Journals (sub req’d)
U.Va.’s Bronco Mendenhall has a new routine: a commute to his pool house, virtual meetings, rodeo roping. Norfolk Virginian Pilot
Charleston Post and Courier
- Should Gamecocks hang a national championship banner? NCAA, SEC can’t stop them
- Clemson safety preparing for 2020 NFL Draft after blistering 40-yard dash time
Washington Post
- March Madness should have started Thursday. This is how sports fans are coping.
- The best March Madness games by round since the field expanded to 68 teams
- DMV Madness: 16 memorable first-round NCAA tournament games involving local-ish teams
CBS to re-air Villanova’s 1985, 2016 NCAA Tournament title game wins Philadelphia Inquirer
