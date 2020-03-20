Bonesville: The Authoritative Independent Voice of East Carolina

News & Features from ECU, the AAC and Beyond

GREG VACEK'S DAILY WEB ROUNDUP
Friday, March 20, 2020

By Leave a Comment

 

Pirate Press: ECU Headlines

FRIDAY 11:30 AM ET: Facebook Live Q&A with AD Jon Gilbert ecupirates.com

The East Carolinian

ECU students early move out amid coronavirus fears WNCT 9

ECU move out process underway WITN 7

247 Sports

Around the American Athletic Conference

Paul Daugherty: UC basketball coach John Brannen and his family are making March memories Cincinnati Enquirer

Coronavirus costs early football enrollees chance at head start Tampa Bay Times

NCAA transfer portal for basketball players still up and running | Mike Jensen Philadelphia Inquirer

Memphis AD Laird Veatch says no student-athletes have required coronavirus testing Memphis Commercial Appeal

Amid coronavirus outbreak, one Italian SMU tennis player faces uncertainty on when she’ll return home  Dallas Morning News

 

Regional Headlines: The Carolinas and beyond

Raleigh News and Observer

Winston Salem Journal

Coronavirus could cost Triangle universities $340 million in student refunds The Business Journals (sub req’d)

U.Va.’s Bronco Mendenhall has a new routine: a commute to his pool house, virtual meetings, rodeo roping.  Norfolk Virginian Pilot

Charleston Post and Courier

Washington Post

CBS to re-air Villanova’s 1985, 2016 NCAA Tournament title game wins Philadelphia Inquirer

 

Nuggets and Briefs:  National and Professional articles of interest

Updated: NFL trades, signings and free agent deals announced so far Winston Salem Journal

Charlotte Observer

Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games  Raleigh News and Observer

New York Times

Washington Post

Atlanta Journal Constitution

Leave a comment